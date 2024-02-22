Viral VIDEO: TDP, YSRCP Accuse Each Other Of Distributing Condom Packets With Party Symbols In Andhra Pradesh

VIDEO: TDP, YSRCP Accuse Each Other Of Distributing Condom Packets With Party Symbols In Andhra Pradesh | Twitter

Andhra Pradesh politics has fallen to a new low or it can be stated that the politics in the state has fallen to the level of 'Nirodh'. As the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 is nearing, the political parties are coming up innovative new ideas to woo voters to vote for them and also defame the opposition parties.

Political parties in the South Indian state of Andhra Pradesh allegedly distributed condom packets with their logos on them to the public. The incident involves the two major parties in the state, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP).

Condom Distribution Accusations

There are reports that the workers of YSRCP posted a video on social media claiming that the TDP distributed condom packets with its party symbol on it. After which, TDP also criticised the YSRCP and claimed that the party also distributed condom packets with their party symbol on it. Both parties are accusing each other of distributing condoms to the cadre voters of their rival parties.

YSR Congress Party shared the video on its official social media account and said, "Finally distributing condoms to people for their party campaign @JaiTDP. Where is the publicity madness? Will Next Share Viagras? At least stop there? Otherwise will further decline @ncbn @naralokesh @PawanKalyan?"

Telugu Desam Party also shared a video on its official social media account and said, "Why are you shouting about preparation..readiness? Instead of doing such vile campaigns, we can spend money on corpses."

Videos doing rounds on social media

The video was released by the YSR Congress Party first on its official social media account on Wednesday (February 21) at around 4PM in the evening. To which the Telugu Desam Party responded by uploading another video on its official social media on the same day at around 6PM.