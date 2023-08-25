Viral Video Shows Woman Breaking Into Nagin Dance At UP's Saharanpur District Court Amid Proceedings

In a surprising turn of events at Saharanpur's District Court, a woman broke into 'nagin dance', a video of which has gone viral on social media. The incident happened on August 24 during a hearing at the Appellate Family Court.

As a proceeding was undergoing at the court, people heard someone falling on the ground. Upon inspection, people noticed that the woman was lying on the ground began nagin dance. She also made snake-like hissing sounds. Interestingly, the woman also began talking in different languages, leaving everyone perplexed.

Watch the video below

The scene quickly drew a crowd within the courtroom premises, with onlookers gathering around the woman. Some even tried to calm her down by placing a fan near her. However, her dance in the Nagin style persisted, unaffected by the surroundings. The woman's brother, who was present with her, reassured that she would calm down shortly. After approximately 15 to 20 minutes, the woman stopped dancing and her brother led her away from the courtroom.

The woman was subject to the proceeding that was undergoing at the court.

The incident has left both the legal community and local residents astounded, prompting discussions about potential factors that might have triggered such behavior.

