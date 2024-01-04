Viral Video Shows Inmates Of Ludhiana Central Jail Celebrating Gangster Mani Rana's Birthday With 'Chai-Pakora' Party

Birthday party held inside Ludhiana Central Jail | X

Time and again, videos surface from Punjab jails, showing gangsters and undertrials celebrating their birthdays inside the prison. And the birthdays are no minor affair. As has been the practice, days after the birthday celebrations, video of the 'lavish' celebrations from inside the jail surfaces, showing the undertrials having a gala time inside the prison. In the latest such incident, a video from Ludhiana's Central Jail made rounds on social media, showing the inmates celebrating the birthday of gangster Mani Rana, who is also lodged in the jail. The video is from 15 days ago and the party was held in December 2023.

After the video started making rounds on X (formerly Twitter) and netizens expressed their displeasure as well as surprise over repeated such incidents, the jail authorities took note of the video and a case has been registered against inmates seen in the video.

Food, drinks and party inside the jail

The video that went viral clearly showed the inmates having a party inside the prison, with food (pakori), drink (chai) and much more happening inside the prison. The inmates can be seen holding glasses and sitting in a long line with their food plates, enjoying the 'pakoras'. The inmates also shot reels on their phones and uploaded the video on social media.

"Happy Birthday Mani Rana"

In the video, inmates are seen wishing a "happy birthday" to Mani Rana. At one point, the inmates get into a huddle to wish the gangster a happy birthday as soon as the mobile camera is focused towards them.

Earlier instances

This isn't the first time that Punjab jails are in the news for the wrong reason. Earlier too, similar videos of birthday parties held inside the jail had gone viral on social media, causing embarrassment for the prison authorities.

In June, an undertrail named Aman Kumar, was seen celebrating the birthday of his friend from inside Firozepur Central Jail by going live on Facebook. The authorities had filed a case in the matter back then as well.