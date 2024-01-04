 Viral Video Shows Inmates Of Ludhiana Central Jail Celebrating Gangster Mani Rana's Birthday With 'Chai-Pakora' Party
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaViral Video Shows Inmates Of Ludhiana Central Jail Celebrating Gangster Mani Rana's Birthday With 'Chai-Pakora' Party

Viral Video Shows Inmates Of Ludhiana Central Jail Celebrating Gangster Mani Rana's Birthday With 'Chai-Pakora' Party

The video that went viral clearly showed the inmates having a party inside the prison, with food, drinks and much more happening inside the prison.

Abhishek YadavUpdated: Thursday, January 04, 2024, 03:06 PM IST
article-image
Birthday party held inside Ludhiana Central Jail | X

Time and again, videos surface from Punjab jails, showing gangsters and undertrials celebrating their birthdays inside the prison. And the birthdays are no minor affair. As has been the practice, days after the birthday celebrations, video of the 'lavish' celebrations from inside the jail surfaces, showing the undertrials having a gala time inside the prison. In the latest such incident, a video from Ludhiana's Central Jail made rounds on social media, showing the inmates celebrating the birthday of gangster Mani Rana, who is also lodged in the jail. The video is from 15 days ago and the party was held in December 2023.

After the video started making rounds on X (formerly Twitter) and netizens expressed their displeasure as well as surprise over repeated such incidents, the jail authorities took note of the video and a case has been registered against inmates seen in the video.

Food, drinks and party inside the jail

The video that went viral clearly showed the inmates having a party inside the prison, with food (pakori), drink (chai) and much more happening inside the prison. The inmates can be seen holding glasses and sitting in a long line with their food plates, enjoying the 'pakoras'. The inmates also shot reels on their phones and uploaded the video on social media.

"Happy Birthday Mani Rana"

In the video, inmates are seen wishing a "happy birthday" to Mani Rana. At one point, the inmates get into a huddle to wish the gangster a happy birthday as soon as the mobile camera is focused towards them.

Earlier instances

This isn't the first time that Punjab jails are in the news for the wrong reason. Earlier too, similar videos of birthday parties held inside the jail had gone viral on social media, causing embarrassment for the prison authorities.

In June, an undertrail named Aman Kumar, was seen celebrating the birthday of his friend from inside Firozepur Central Jail by going live on Facebook. The authorities had filed a case in the matter back then as well.

Read Also
Punjab Crime: Undertrial Goes Live On Facebook, Celebrates Friend's Birthday From Inside Ferozepur...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bengaluru: After Quarrel With Mother Over Studies, 19-Year-Old Engineering Student Shoots Self Dead...

Bengaluru: After Quarrel With Mother Over Studies, 19-Year-Old Engineering Student Shoots Self Dead...

PM Modi Embraces Adventure, Tries His Hands At Snorkeling In Lakshadweep (See Pictures)

PM Modi Embraces Adventure, Tries His Hands At Snorkeling In Lakshadweep (See Pictures)

Viral Gaffe Involving Seema Haider's Husband Sachin Meena & Delhi CM Kejriwal Catches Social Media...

Viral Gaffe Involving Seema Haider's Husband Sachin Meena & Delhi CM Kejriwal Catches Social Media...

Rajasthan Urban Local & Panchayat Raj By-Elections 2024: Know Date Of Voting, Results And Other...

Rajasthan Urban Local & Panchayat Raj By-Elections 2024: Know Date Of Voting, Results And Other...

Bureaucratic Rejig: Chhattisgarh Govt Transfers 88 IAS Officers, Including 19 District Collectors

Bureaucratic Rejig: Chhattisgarh Govt Transfers 88 IAS Officers, Including 19 District Collectors