Viral Video Shows Family Being Confronted For 'Stealing Railway Bedsheets' On Purushottam Express; Find Out What The Consequences Are Of Such Theft

Odisha: A viral video has sparked outrage after showing a family allegedly caught stealing 'railway bedsheets' while travelling in the first-class AC coach of the Purushottam Express. The incident, reportedly recorded on the platform after the train’s arrival, highlights an unusual but serious case of theft of railway property.

The Purushottam Express, a superfast train running between Puri in Odisha and New Delhi, is one of the most in-demand routes, passing through states including Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Traveling in 1st AC of Purushottam express is a matter of pride itself.



Viral Video Shows Drama Over Stealing Bedsheets

In the video, shared on X by user Bapi Sahoo, a family of three, including a woman, is seen surrounded by two Travelling Ticket Examiners (TTEs) and other railway staff. The officials can be heard confronting the family over allegations that they tried to sneak bedsheets into their luggage.

The woman is seen reluctantly pulling out bedsheets from a bag, while the men accompanying her avoid giving clear answers. Sahoo captioned the video: “Traveling in 1st AC of Purushottam Express is a matter of pride itself. But still people are there who don’t hesitate to steal and take home those bedsheets supplied for additional comfort during travel.”

While the clip has gone viral, details about when and where the incident took place remain unconfirmed. Authorities have also not released any official statement about whether action was taken against the accused passengers.

What Happens If A Passenger Is Found Stealing Railway Property?

Passengers travelling in AC coaches are provided with linen items such as bedsheets, blankets, and pillows for added comfort, which must be returned at the end of the journey. Railway officials, however, have reiterated that such acts constitute theft of government property.

According to Section 3 of the Indian Railways Act, 1966, stealing or damaging railway property is a punishable offense. A first-time offender may face up to one year of imprisonment, a fine of up to Rs 1,000, or both. For repeat or serious violations, punishment can extend to five years in prison along with a higher fine.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel regularly conduct checks to prevent such incidents. Passengers must return all provided linen items at the end of their journey to avoid legal trouble.