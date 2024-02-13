Viral VIDEO: RJD MLA Caught On Camera Chewing Tobacco During Tejashwi Yadav's Speech In Bihar Assembly

Viral VIDEO: RJD MLA Caught On Camera While Chewing Tobacco During Tejashwi Yadav's Speech In Bihar Assembly | Twitter

Patna: A video has emerged on the internet from the vote of confidence which was held on Monday (February 12), in which a Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader was seen chewing tobacco (khaini) inside the Assembly. The leader was seen chewing tobacco while RJD Chief Tejashwi Yadav was delivery his speech in Bihar Legislative Assembly during the floor test. The leader was caught on camera while performing the act and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media.

It can be seen in the video that Tejashwi Yadav is speaking and at the same time, a party MLA who is sitting right behind him is inserting tobacco in his mouth and starts chewing it inside the Assembly. The video hit the internet yesterday and has garnered thousands of views since then. The internet users are commenting and criticising the leader for his indecent act inside the Assembly.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Tarnished the dignity of Bihar Assembly

The RJD MLA's act has tarnished the dignity of the Bihar Assembly, which the MLAs are responsible to maintain. They should respect the place and avoid performing such cheap acts inside a highly-respected place like the Assembly. The dignity of the House should be maintained by the leaders who represent thousands of people from their constituency.

'The dignity of the house should be maintained'

One of the users shared the video on X and said, "They're chewing tobacco in the assembly, it feels like they've gone to watch a movie. At least the dignity of the house should be maintained." Another user commented, "Regardless of whether the government survives or not, this 'tobacco' should stay." Another user wrote in a sarcastic tone, "Can they chew tobacco in the assembly?"

129 MLAs supported Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's vote of confidence, along with ongoing deadlock in the state for more than 2 weeks, was resolved on Monday as 129 MLAs supported Nitish Kumar in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. Meanwhile, opposition members staged a walkout when the voting was held in the House.

The incident sparked a row on social media

There was intense discussion on the confidence motion in the house before voting. Allegations and counter-allegations were exchanged from both sides. Tejashwi Yadav delivered a powerful speech and once again drew everyone's attention towards his side. Amidst all this, during Tejashwi's speech, the incident sparked a row on social media.