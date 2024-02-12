 Video: Massive Ruckus In Bihar's Nawada Over Detention Of JDU MLA Sanjeev Kumar; RJD Claims Move To Prevent Him From Voting Against CM
Ruddhi PhadkeUpdated: Monday, February 12, 2024, 10:00 AM IST
article-image
PTI

Amid tight Security deployed at Bihar Vidhan Sabha, ahead of the floor test of the NDA government led by CM Nitish Kumar, reports have surfaced that claim that Nawada police have detained Dr. Sanjeev Kumar, MLA from the ruling JDU in Bihar. Amidst the ongoing political crisis in Bihar, Sanjeev Kumar, MLA from Parbatta in Khagaria district of Bihar, was allegedly stopped by the police and administration in Nawada even before the floor test. Reports said that MLA Sanjeev Kumar was entering the border of Bihar on Monday morning via Jharkhand. Meanwhile, Nawada district administration stopped him at Rajauli at Bihar-Jharkhand border.

MLA Sanjeev Kumar was reportedly taken to the forest rest house Rajauli. DM and SP of the district were also present there. Massive ruckus was witnessed outside the farm house as JD supporters protested the detention alleging that JDU MLA Sanjeev Kumar was going to vote against Nitish Kumar which is why the police had stopped him.

More details to be followed

