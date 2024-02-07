Viral VIDEO: Policemen Brutally Thrash Youth With Sticks & Kicks In Kanpur; Probe Ordered | Twitter

Kanpur: A shocking video has emerged on the internet which has further tarnished the image of Uttar Pradesh Police. The viral video is said to be from Kanpur in which few UP Police personnel are seen brutally beating a young man in the middle of the road with sticks and kicks in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. The Kanpur Police have claimed that the man who is being brutally thrashed in the viral video had a warrant issued against him and they further alleged that the youth was attempting to flee.

The incident occurred in Chandan Nagar which is located in the Sanigawan area of Kanpur. The victim has been identified as Umesh Kumar who is resident of Chandan Nagar and works at a factory in the area. The relatives of the victim claimed that few policemen arrived at their house on Tuesday (February 6) evening and said that a case of National Security Act (NSA) has been registered against Umesh Kumar and a non-bilable warrant has been issued against him.

Warrant was issued against the victim

They further alleged that the police personnel took Umesh along with them after saying that the warrant has been issued by the court and he will be presented before the court in connection with the case. They tookl Umesh out of the house and started beating him in the middle of the road. There are reports that Umesh was taken to the police station and was also beaten outside the lockup by the police officials.

Relatives appeal UP CM to take action

The relatives of the youth have appealed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to identify the accused police officers and take strict action against them. The Kanpur Police have defended itself after the video went viral on social media and claimed that the accused was attempting to flee from the police custody. The police have issued a statement and said that an investigation has been ordered in connection with the case.

The Police said, "Taking cognizance of the above incident, investigation is being done by Assistant Police Commissioner Chakeri. Necessary action will be taken after investigation."