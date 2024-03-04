'Viral Video Is DeepFake': Barabanki BJP MP Upendra Singh Rawat Quits Electoral Politics 'Until Proven Innocent' | Twitter

Barabanki: Many celebrities have fallen prey to the DeepFake AI generated videos in the recent past. The latest to be hit by the AI generated video is a political leader. A 'forged' obscene video of Barabanki MP and BJP leader Upendra Singh Rawat is being widely circulated on social media. Barabanki MP Upendra Singh Rawat on Monday cleared the air after the purported obscene video of him making out with a woman has gone viral on social media. The video circulated online shows a man in an objectionable position with a woman. Incidentally, the video went viral on social media a day after BJP fielded Upendra Singh Rawat from the same Barabanki seat

The video hit the internet after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released the first list of 195 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on Saturday (March 02). He took to his official social media account and said that the video is generated using DeepFake AI technology.

Won't contest elections untill proven innocent: Rawat

Upendra Singh Rawat claimed that the video is deepfake - AI generated and also said that he has asked BJP National President JP Nadda to conduct an inquiry into the matter. He further said that he will not contest any election in his public life until he is proved innocent. He also claimed that an FIR has been lodged in connection with the matter and an investigation will be initiated into the matter.

Morphed Video makes Oppn attack the BJP leader

The morphed video featuring Barabanki MP Upendra Singh Rawat started making rounds on social media and the video depicts the BJP MP sitting alongside a foreigner woman in a compromising position. The screenshots of the obscene video were also shared by the opposition leaders and Upendra Singh Rawat was targeted after the video went viral on social media.

Upendra Singh Rawat's first reaction to viral video

Upendra Singh Rawat took to his official 'X' account and said, "An edited video of mine is being made viral which is generated by DeepFake AI technology, for which I have lodged an FIR. In this regard, I have requested the Honorable National President to get it investigated. I will not contest any election in public life until I am proven innocent."

FIR Filed

Earlier, an FIR was filed by the MP's personal secretary Dinesh Chandra Rawat. The police filed the FIR against an unknown accused at the Kotwali Police Station. As per the FIR, the complainant said that some people have made public a doctored video of the MP to tarnish his image. The obscene video circulated on the internet after his name emerged on the BJP candidates list for contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024.