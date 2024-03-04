UP: After Ticket Announcement, Obscene Video Of BJP MP Surfaces Online; FIR Lodged

Following the release of the BJP's first list of 195 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections on Saturday, a morphed video featuring Barabanki MP Upendra Singh Rawat began circulating on social media the following day. Upendra currently holds the position of MP for the same constituency. The viral video depicts the BJP MP seated alongside a foreign woman in a compromising position.

On the basis of a complaint by MP's personal secretary Dinesh Chandra Rawat, an FIR has been lodged against an unknown accused, Kotwali police station in-charge Aditya Tripathi said.

BJP MP from Barabanki Upendra Rawat filed an FIR in case of obscene video doing rounds. His secretary claims people are sharing an edited / deep fake video of sitting BJP MP with a foreign women to tarnish his image. pic.twitter.com/147f9gCyzl — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) March 3, 2024

It was alleged in the FIR that some people have made public a doctored objectionable video of the MP to tarnish his image after he was declared a BJP candidate.

Police sources said that in the video circulated online a man is seen in an objectionable position with a woman. The person seen in this video is being said to be Upendra Singh Rawat.

The MP said that as soon as "I got the party's ticket from Barabanki, my opponents did this act", claiming that the video is completely doctored.

He hoped the accused will be identified soon.

In 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP had denied ticket to the then sitting MP Priyanka Singh Rawat and made Upendra Singh Rawat its candidate.

(With inputs from PTI)