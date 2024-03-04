 UP: After Ticket Announcement, Obscene Video Of BJP MP Surfaces Online; FIR Lodged
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP: After Ticket Announcement, Obscene Video Of BJP MP Surfaces Online; FIR Lodged

UP: After Ticket Announcement, Obscene Video Of BJP MP Surfaces Online; FIR Lodged

On the basis of a complaint by MP's personal secretary Dinesh Chandra Rawat, an FIR has been lodged against an unknown accused, Kotwali police station in-charge Aditya Tripathi said.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, March 04, 2024, 08:05 AM IST
article-image

Following the release of the BJP's first list of 195 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections on Saturday, a morphed video featuring Barabanki MP Upendra Singh Rawat began circulating on social media the following day. Upendra currently holds the position of MP for the same constituency. The viral video depicts the BJP MP seated alongside a foreign woman in a compromising position.

On the basis of a complaint by MP's personal secretary Dinesh Chandra Rawat, an FIR has been lodged against an unknown accused, Kotwali police station in-charge Aditya Tripathi said.

It was alleged in the FIR that some people have made public a doctored objectionable video of the MP to tarnish his image after he was declared a BJP candidate.

Police sources said that in the video circulated online a man is seen in an objectionable position with a woman. The person seen in this video is being said to be Upendra Singh Rawat.

The MP said that as soon as "I got the party's ticket from Barabanki, my opponents did this act", claiming that the video is completely doctored.

Read Also
Ghaziabad Viral Video: Woman Performs Obscene Dance At BJP's 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' In...
article-image

He hoped the accused will be identified soon.

In 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP had denied ticket to the then sitting MP Priyanka Singh Rawat and made Upendra Singh Rawat its candidate.

(With inputs from PTI)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CBI Arrests 2 NHAI Officials In Bribery Case; ₹1.1 Crore Cash Recovered

CBI Arrests 2 NHAI Officials In Bribery Case; ₹1.1 Crore Cash Recovered

UP: After Ticket Announcement, Obscene Video Of BJP MP Surfaces Online; FIR Lodged

UP: After Ticket Announcement, Obscene Video Of BJP MP Surfaces Online; FIR Lodged

West Bengal: Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay Of Calcutta High Court To Resign On March 5; Hints At...

West Bengal: Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay Of Calcutta High Court To Resign On March 5; Hints At...

INLD Chief Nafe Singh Rathee Murder: Haryana Police Releases Photos of 3 Suspects

INLD Chief Nafe Singh Rathee Murder: Haryana Police Releases Photos of 3 Suspects

Protesting Farmers To Reach Delhi Without Tractors On March 6

Protesting Farmers To Reach Delhi Without Tractors On March 6