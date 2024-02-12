 Viral Video: Hyderabad Rapido Driver Seen Pushing Bike With Passenger Sitting Over It After Petrol Runs Out
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaViral Video: Hyderabad Rapido Driver Seen Pushing Bike With Passenger Sitting Over It After Petrol Runs Out

Viral Video: Hyderabad Rapido Driver Seen Pushing Bike With Passenger Sitting Over It After Petrol Runs Out

An auto driver made the video of the incident which is now going viral on social media

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, February 12, 2024, 07:33 PM IST
article-image
X

In a bizarre video that surfaced on social media on Monday, a Rapido driver in Telangana’s Hyderabad was seen pushing a bike on the road with the passenger sitting over it after petrol ran out.

While on its way, an auto driver made the video of the incident which is now going viral on social media.  

Watch the video here:

As per reports, the man had booked the bike taxi using the Rapido app in Hyderabad. As per the booking, the bike taxi driver started taking the customer to his destination, but on their way petrol ran out. After the driver asked the customer to get down and walk to the petrol pump, he refused.

Read Also
Viral VIDEO: Woman Hugs & Performs Vulgar Dance Moves With PM Narendra Modi's Cutout At Selfie Point...
article-image

The driver pleaded, but even after this, when the customer was not ready, he made him sit and started pushing the bike till the petrol pump. Both of them reached the nearest petrol pump in the same manner. An auto driver driving behind the bike captured this incident on his mobile and later made it viral on social media.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Haldwani Unrest Triggers Exodus Among Muslim Residents Amid Fear Of Police Action

Haldwani Unrest Triggers Exodus Among Muslim Residents Amid Fear Of Police Action

Sarojini Naidu Birth Anniversary: Remembering The Nightingale Of India

Sarojini Naidu Birth Anniversary: Remembering The Nightingale Of India

Mumbai: ED Seizes Assets Worth ₹30 Cr Linked To Builder Tekchandani

Mumbai: ED Seizes Assets Worth ₹30 Cr Linked To Builder Tekchandani

FPJ Cyber Secure: Silvassa Man Loses ₹63 Lakh In Online Petrol Pump Scam After Googling For...

FPJ Cyber Secure: Silvassa Man Loses ₹63 Lakh In Online Petrol Pump Scam After Googling For...

Rajasthan: Over 30,000 People Wait For CAA Implementation

Rajasthan: Over 30,000 People Wait For CAA Implementation