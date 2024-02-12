Viral Video: Hyderabad Rapido Driver Seen Pushing Bike With Passenger Sitting Over It After Petrol Runs Out

X

In a bizarre video that surfaced on social media on Monday, a Rapido driver in Telangana’s Hyderabad was seen pushing a bike on the road with the passenger sitting over it after petrol ran out.

While on its way, an auto driver made the video of the incident which is now going viral on social media.

Watch the video here:

तेलंगाना की राजधानी हैदराबाद में एक अनोखी घटना सामने आई है. जिसमें एक ऐप बेस्ड बाइक टैक्सी का पेट्रोल खत्म होने पर कस्टमर ने बाइक से उतरने से ही इनकार कर दिया. pic.twitter.com/BwwYx7umoQ — Social News Daily (@SocialNewsDail2) February 12, 2024

As per reports, the man had booked the bike taxi using the Rapido app in Hyderabad. As per the booking, the bike taxi driver started taking the customer to his destination, but on their way petrol ran out. After the driver asked the customer to get down and walk to the petrol pump, he refused.

The driver pleaded, but even after this, when the customer was not ready, he made him sit and started pushing the bike till the petrol pump. Both of them reached the nearest petrol pump in the same manner. An auto driver driving behind the bike captured this incident on his mobile and later made it viral on social media.