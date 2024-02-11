Viral VIDEO: Woman Hugs & Performs Vulgar Dance Moves With PM Narendra Modi's Cutout At Selfie Point For Instagram Reel

Woman Hugs & Performs Vulgar Dance Moves With PM Narendra Modi's Cutout At Selfie Point | Twitter

Mumbai: A video has emerged on social media in which a woman is seen dancing with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cutout at a selfie point while making Instagram reel. The central government has put up selfie points with Prime Minister Naredra Modi's pictures at various locations, including Railway Stations, Ration Shops and other locations in the entire country.

The cutouts have been placed by the government at various locations for the people to take selfies with the Prime Minister and also to promote the welfare schemes of the government which have been put to force by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, a video has hit the internet in which it can be sen that the woman is dancing with the cutout of the Prime Minister on a song for Instagram reel.

A woman is seen dancing with the cutout of PM Modi

Nowadays, people are obsessed for getting famous on social media and they can go to any extent to garner likes and views over their content on social media. A woman is seen dancing with the cutout of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an obscene manner on a Bollywood song. The woman is seen wearing a saree and hugging and performing vulgar dance steps with the photo of PM Modi.

Woman hugs the cutout of PM Modi

The video shows the woman dancing on the Bollywood song "Aaja Sajan Aaja" from the 1993 super hit movie "Khalnayak", starring Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff. The video starts with the woman running towards the cutout of PM Modi and hugging it as the song plays. She then performs some dance steps which seem to be vulgar in front of the cutout and ends the video.

Prime Minister of the country should be respected

The video spans around 15 seconds and has garnered thousands of views on social media. The time and place of the video is not ascertained yet, however, the video is vulgar and the people should refrain from performing such acts to garner views and likes on social media. There has to be respect of the person at such high stature in the country and his position should be respected by every citizen of the country.