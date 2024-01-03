VIDEO: 'Do Not Make Vulgar Inferences', Congress Spokesperson On Shehzad Poonawalla Calling Her 'Lavanya BJ' On LIVE TV |

Congress spokesperson Lavanya Ballal Jain has come down heavily on BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla claiming that he insulted her name and her religion during a LIVE TV interview. Jain took to her official account on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) and expressed her rage against Poonawalla. She termed the BJP spokesperson a 'cheapster' and stated that he insulted religion through his comment on her name during a TV interview. She also asked him to refrain from making vulgar inferences during the interview.

cheapster @Shehzad_Ind

You may think your antics are smart,but Mr.dimwit this comment is an insult to my religion.

Abusing Jain's while being on their payroll is a bj party habit. Your payroll comes from one of the richest (Jain) man on earth.

— Lavanya Ballal Jain (@LavanyaBallal) January 3, 2024

Jain's Indirect Dig

Jain further claimed that the BJP spokesperson was on the payroll of one of the richest Jain man itself, taking an indirect dig at Gautam Adani. "Abusing Jain's while being on their payroll is a bj party habit. Your payroll comes from one of the richest (Jain) man on earth," wrote Jain in her post.

She was responding to a video posted by Shehzad Poonawalla on his X account, saying "This whole video you posted was because you couldn't handle being called out for your rubbish."

What Did Poonawalla Say?

Shehzad Poonawalla recently posted a video on his social media account showing a clip from a LIVE TV interview where he was in a debate with Lavanya Ballal Jain. He captioned the post, "Don’t know why Lavanya BJ was so triggered when I quoted facts !!"

In the video clip, one can see Poonawalla speaking on the developmental projects carried out by the Centre in the southern states. He was also seen questioning Jain about the development carried out by Congress.

Don't know why Lavanya BJ was so triggered when I quoted facts !! 😂😂

— Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) January 2, 2024

Debate Gets Heated Up

Poonawalla then can be seen mocking the Congress spokesperson for failing to answer his question. "You are not here to answer the people also," said Poonawalla in a sarcastic manner. However, the debate got heated up when he mentioned her name as 'Lavanya BJ' while terming her arrogant.

Reacting to his remark, Jain replied sharply during the interview stating that if he is insulting her name with his sly and vulgar comments. "Do not make vulgar inferences, I'm very aware of the social media team talking about my name," said Jain while asking the host of the TV interview to 'control' her guest during the debate.