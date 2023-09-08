TV News Studio Showdown Escalates as BJP Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla Takes on Anchors Rajdeep Sardesai and Preeti Chowdhry

New Delhi: TV news channel debates involving spokespersons of various political parties are an integral part of news shows and debates now. Mostly, what happens in news studios stays in the studios and often, the spokespersons and anchors even after exchanging barbs and having an acrimonious verbal match let bygones be bygones and bury the hatchet. However, in an unusual case, the verbal fight that took place in the news channel studio spilled over to X (formerly Twitter) with India Today anchors Rajdeep Sardesai, Preeti Chowdhry and BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla involved in a bitter war of words.

The incident happened after BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla got enraged following a heated debate with India Today news channel anchor Preeti Chowdhry. The anchor hit back at the spokesperson saying that he wanted his "2 minutes of fame." This led to an acrimonious exchange of words and barbs between the anchor and the spokesperson with Shehzad hitting back saying that he did not need Preeti's show to garner fame as it was a "very small show."

Shehzad took to X and shared details from the incident and also shared the debate video. He said in his long post that he was not allowed to make his closing remarks and wrongfully denied.

"Here’s what happened.. 1) Despite me requesting @sardesairajdeep to let me complete- which he did not do last evening - he again interrupts me within 20 seconds of my first remarks after his long opening - literally within 20 seconds!! ((It was not a fact check )) 2) I call out Rajdeep jovially , without any anger, for his constant interruptions and wonder why he needs to peddle a congress narrative rather than hear me fully."

Even as Preeti Chowdhry makes her closing remarks, Shehzad Poonawalla is heard having a heated argument with anchor Rajdeep Sardesai.

Anchor Preeti Chowdhry too took to X and justified her stand saying, "I also promise always to stand up and stare down a bully !" and apologised to the viewers for the debate turning into a "shouting match."

"A heartfelt apology to the viewers of - To The Point - sadly today we became what we despise .. a shouting match! For those few who do watch our ‘very small show’ regularly :) you do know this is not how I conduct my debates - we live.. we learn but I also promise always to stand up and stare down a bully ! .. cause that’s the only way I know :)"

Check the full video of the news channel debate below

