Viral Gaffe Involving Seema Haider's Husband Sachin Meena & Delhi CM Kejriwal Catches Social Media Attention

A Hindi news channel's gaffe involving Pakistani-orgin Seema Haider's Indian husband Sachin Meena and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has gone viral on social media. The issue began when news channel News24 mistakenly quoted Kejriwal for something Meena said and posted it on X (Twitter). While the post was deleted, the goof-up was quickly noticed by Congress worker, who did not delay in taking a jibe at the news channel and Kejriwal.

In the X post, News24 posted a photo of Haider and Meena, who are expecting their first child, following criticism from social media users in Pakistan. Responding to the abusive remarks, Meena recently said, "I am Pakistan's son-in-law an in turn I'm jija (brother-in-law) of the Pakistanis. Those who make such abusive statements about their own jija appear to be proud and not ashamed. ... Respect your brother-in-law."

However, the news channel wrongly quoted Kejriwal for Meena's statement. While News24 was quick to delete the post, it was saved by a few social media users, who reshared it. Aman Dubey, a Indian Youth Congress worker, took a swipe the channel and Kejriwal.

"When did Kejriwal become Pakistan's jija?" Dubey jokingly posted.

Meanwhile, Delhi ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj expressed fear that Chief Minister Kejriwal will be likely arrested. On Wednesday, he had skipped the ED summons in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Atishi, said, "News coming in that ED is going to raid @ArvindKejriwal's residence tomorrow morning. Arrest likely."

दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री @ArvindKejriwal जी को फिर से ED ने Summon किया है।



हैरानी की बात है कि बार-बार पूछने पर भी ये नहीं बताया कि किस हैसियत में बुला रहे हैं, ना वो गवाह हैं, ना वो अभियुक्त हैं।



ये ठीक Lok Sabha चुनाव से पहले हो रहा है, Timing पर सवाल उठ रहे हैं। मंशा ये है कि… pic.twitter.com/MeCFJBXvRo — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 3, 2024

Kejriwal skipped ED summons thrice before the agency issued him another summons. The AAP supremo has said that the case against him was politically motivated.