Vienna Attack: Austrian Embassy in New Delhi to remain close to public until November 11

Followed by the attack in Vienna which killed two people and left several injured, the Austrian Embassy in New Delhi will remain closed to the public until November 11 2020.
The step has been taken as a precautionary measure in the wake of the attack in Vienna.
A group of unidentified persons carried out a series of attacks with shooting in downtown Vienna on Monday, killing two people. According to law enforcement, several people were seriously wounded, including a policeman, one attacker was neutralized, and at least one more attacker is being sought.
The attacks, in particular, targeted a synagogue, according to media reports. Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said the incident was a terrorist act.
(With inputs from agencies)