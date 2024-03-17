VIDEOS: Mob Attacks International Students At Gujarat University For Offering Ramzan Taraweeh Prayers, Raise Hindutva Slogans

In a concerning incident, international students at the Gujarat University in Ahmedabad alleged they were attacked by a mob for offering Ramzan Taraweeh prayers at their hostel on Saturday night. Videos of the attack have been circulated on social media, triggering outrage.

Five students were injured in the attack that happened at the 'A' block of the hostel of the public state university, according to reports. The injured students were reportedly admitted to the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Hospital.

Watch the videos below

गुजरात यूनिवर्सिटी के हॉस्टल में नमाज़ पढ़ रहे 10 विदेशी छात्रों पर हिंदू संगठन के गुंडों का हमला।



पुलिस के सामने हिंदू संगठन के गुंडे हॉस्टल से बाहर निकल कर चले गए लेकिन पुलिस ने किसी को भी हिरासत में नहीं लिया! pic.twitter.com/i5vKc4nprn — Sahal Qureshi (Hakim) (@IMSahalQureshi) March 16, 2024

One of the videos showed the mob vandalising hostel property by throwing stones at the students' room and attacking their vehicles. The international students, mostly from Africa and Central Asia, said they were assaulted over offering Taraweer prayers at a hostel room. During the month of Ramzan, Taraweeh prayers are special prayers that are voluntarily performed by Muslims. They are offered at night, usually after the obligatory Isha (night) prayer.

In one of the videos, one man wearing a saffron shawl can be heard cussing at the students and raising Hindutva slogans.

Warning: Strong language. Discretion advised

Disturbing footage surfaces: A person wearing a saffron shawl seen verbally abusing international students of Gujarat University while chanting religious slogans. https://t.co/olVHCrxS62 pic.twitter.com/fj8pjLjN8U — Mohd Shadab Khan (@Shadab_VAHIndia) March 16, 2024

International Muslim Students studying in Gujarat University were allegedly attacked,religious slogans raised while they were praying Taraweeh prayers.

These Anti Nationals are not only threat to India but also to the International Community.



De-radicalise Hindutva. @sdpofindia pic.twitter.com/RKYyR0oqFc — Ajaz Mokamjiwala (@AjazMokamjiwala) March 17, 2024

The attackers, wearing saffron shawls, wielding knives and bats, could be heard chanting Hindutva slogans as they continued their assault. The security guard of the hostel was seen requesting the mob to stop its assault, however, he was unable to control them.

The police arrived at the scene but allegedly did not taken action against the vandals. "Police let them go, Police let them go! They are running away! They broke everything. They are going away. The police aren't arresting them. This is a democratic country, this is a secular country," one of the students can be heard saying in the video.

गुजरात पुलिस है, कुछ भी कर सकती है!



गुजरात यूनिवर्सिटी के इंटरनेशनल होस्टल में 15 से ज़्यादा विदेशी छात्रों पर हिंदू संगठनों के गुंडों की तरफ़ से किए गए हमले में पुलिस ने पीड़ित छात्रों की जगह हॉस्टल के सिक्योरिटी गार्ड को शिकायतकर्ता बना दिया है! पुलिस का कहना है कि कोई छात्र… pic.twitter.com/ya2SJW3l7L — Sahal Qureshi (Hakim) (@IMSahalQureshi) March 17, 2024

Congress MLA Imran Khedawala and former Congress MLA Gyasuddin reached the hospital and assured to provide all possible help to the foreign students. It remained unclear whether police filed any cases against the attackers.

What a shame. When your devotion & religious slogans only come out when Muslims peacefully practice their religion. When you become unexplainably angry at the mere sight of Muslims. What is this, if not mass radicalisation? This is the home state of @AmitShah & @narendramodi,… https://t.co/OshZUIoWjl — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) March 16, 2024

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi reacted to the attack, saying that "anti-Muslim hatred is destroying India's goodwill"