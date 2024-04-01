Video: Youth Gets Knocked Down By Car When He Was Engrossed In Phone While Crossing Road In Himachal Pradesh's Mandi | X

In a dramatic and tragic incident that was caught on a CCTV camera installed on a street of Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh, a 24-year-old youth was hit by a speeding car in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh. CCTV footage of the accident shows how the young man jumped several feet in the air. The incident took place in Ner Chowk market on Sunday night. The collision was so strong that the young man jumped several feet in the air and then fell on the ground. The youth identified as Naresh Kumar died on the spot.

“CCTV footage of a tragic incident in Nerchowk area of #Mandi district: A speeding car hits a 24-year-old boy, resulting in his tragic death. #HimachalPradesh pic.twitter.com/4iV47sxQxr — Nikhil saini (@iNikhilsaini) April 1, 2024

Immediately after receiving information about the incident, the Balh police station team reached the spot and launched the investigation. The accused car driver who has been identified as Rakesh son, of Naganu Ram, resident of Mandartanda has been arrested.

Read Also Mumbai Cyclists Question Absence Of Patrol Vans In Worli Despite Recent Accidents

The deceased son of Laxman Das of Upper Barot village of Sarkaghat sub-division used to work in a hotel in Ner Chowk. On Sunday night Naresh was returning home after finishing work. It is clearly seen in the video that he was engrossed in his mobile phone while crossing the street when a speeding car hit him. Prima Facie the police believe it to be a case of rash driving in which the deceased was unfortunately looking in his phone while crossing which reduced the chances of him being spared the accident.

Local media reports said that SP Mandi Sakshi Verma has confirmed the accident and that he said that the accused has been arrested. The post-mortem procedure of the deceased's body has been done and the body has been handed over to the relatives. Police is investigating the matter.