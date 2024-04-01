Mumbai Cyclists Question Absence Of Patrol Vans In Worli Despite Recent Accidents

Mumbai police | Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: After two recent accidents involving speeding vehicles on Worli Sea Face and adjoining roads in the early hours of the day, cyclists who took pictures of the accidents have asked the Worli police station about their promise that patrol vans will be deployed in the area to deter over-speeding by vehicles.

Police vans were deployed on the road after the death of a morning jogger who was hit by a speeding vehicle in March 2023. Cyclists who use Worli Sea Face to practise before morning peak hours have noticed that the vans have been absent lately.

After a cyclist filed an Information Report earlier this month about the absence of police patrol vehicles, Worli police station, in a message to the complainant, promised the deployment of a police vehicle near JK Kapur Chowk between 5.30am and 7.30am to deter robbers and vehicles that break speed restrictions.

Two Recent Accidents In Worli

According to cyclists, the police vehicles are missing again. Another IR filed with the Worli station on March 30 said that the vehicles and personnel promised in the letter are absent at the locations mentioned by the police. The IR said that two 'high speed accidents' that happened in the morning of March 28 and 30 in the Worli station's jurisdiction could have been prevented if vehicles with flashing lights had been present.

“I saw them [the police vehicles] at 5.30am top 5.45am only twice. Now they are conspicuously absent,” said cyclist Ashish Sawant who filed the IR. “They promised and then they are absent.”

On March 28, members of the Mumbai Cycling Enthusiasts shared pictures on social media of an accident near Atria Mall, Annie Besant Road, at 5.30am, involving two heavy vehicles, including a container truck. Cyclists took photographs of another accident involving a car on the morning of March 30 on Worli Sea Face. One cyclist, Shane Albuquerque, said, “Their rash driving is a serious hazard.” He added that the debris remained on the road for a long time after the accident on March 28.

Read Also Mumbai Cyclists Launch #SavetheCyclist Campaign For Safer Roads

Another cyclist, Rahul Vala, suggested that members should post details of accidents on social media. Cyclists in the city are participating in a road safety campaign after the death of Avtar Saini, former head of Intel India, in an accident last month while he was cycling on Palm Beach Road, Navi Mumbai.

Worli Sea Face is notorious for speeding vehicles in the morning. The IR filed earlier this month, said: “Prevent over speeding by motor vehicles from 5am to 7am on Worli Sea Face to prevent accidents of pedestrians and cyclists in view of the recent death of cyclist Avtar Saini. One police vehicle with flashing red-blue lights used to be present on Worli seaface last year which was a warning deterrent to over speeding vehicles. Nowadays we do not see any police presence at 5am.”