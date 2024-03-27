Mumbai Cyclists Launch #SavetheCyclist Campaign For Safer Roads

Representational Image | Freepik

Mumbai cyclists have started a #SavetheCyclist campaign on the city’s roads and on social media to create safer travel conditions for them.

The campaign is part of efforts by cyclists to get the support of fellow road users, including motorists and government agencies, for safer cycling conditions. The campaign started after the death of Avtar Saini, the former head of Intel India, who was struck by a speeding car while cycling on Palm Beach Road in Navi Mumbai on February 28.

Cyclists have also been asked to use the online portal of the Mumbai police to inform government authorities about road stretches that are hazardous. There has been encouraging response from the police in this aspect.

Last week, after an Information Report was filed about the absence of police patrol vehicles on Worli Sea Face, a stretch of road where speeding motorists are common in the morning, Worli police station said that they have deployed a police van bear J K Kapur Chowk between 5.30 and 7.30 am to watch out for vehicles that break speed restrictions and robbers.

After the death of a morning jogger who was hit by a speeding vehicle on the road in March 2023, police had deployed a patrol van on the stretch. However, cyclists pointed out that the vehicles have been absent lately.

The Information Report, filed by cyclist Ashish Sawant, member of Mumbai Cycling Enthusiasts, earlier this month, said: “Prevent overspeeding by motor vehicles from 5am to 7am on Worli Sea Face to prevent accidents of pedestrians and cyclists in view of the recent death of cyclist Avtar Saini. One police vehicle with flashing red-blue lights used to be present on Worli Sea Face last year which was a warning deterrent to over speeding vehicles. Nowadays we do not see any police presence at 5am.”

Cyclists have also been meeting drivers of motor vehicles during their trips to ask them about their understanding of the safety of cyclists who share the road. Some cyclists are of the view that such campaigns will not be enough. “It is my personal belief that the police and other government authorities have to make roads safer for cyclists,” said Sawant.