VIDEO: 19-Year-Old Youth On Treadmill Suddenly Collapses And Dies Of Heart Attack In Ghaziabad Gym

A tragic incident took place in Ghaziabad on Saturday when a young man exercising on a treadmill suddenly collapsed and died on the spot of a heart attack inside a gym in the city.

The CCTV footage of the shocking incident shows the man walking on the treadmill when he fell on the equipment and became motionless.

Moments later, two other men working out in the gym rush in to check on the man.

The victim has been identified as 19-year-old Siddharth Kumar Singh from Bihar who suffered the cardiac arrest inside a gym in Saraswati Vihar. His dead body has been brought back home to Bihar by his family members.

Rising cases of gym deaths due to heart attacks

India has witnessed a concerning trend with a rising number of heart attacks occurring in gyms.

Factors contributing to this phenomenon include increasing stress levels, sedentary lifestyles prior to gym workouts, inadequate warm-ups, and improper exercise techniques.

In many cases, underlying heart conditions are exacerbated by strenuous workouts. It underscores the importance of a thorough health assessment before embarking on intense exercise regimens.

Gyms should prioritize proper training and equipment safety, while individuals, particularly those with pre-existing cardiovascular risk factors, must consult healthcare professionals for guidance.

Awareness campaigns on heart health and exercise safety are crucial to curb this alarming trend.

