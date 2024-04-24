VIDEO: Woman Lover Throws Acid At Groom During Wedding Procession; Thrashed & Paraded By Relatives In UP's Ballia | Twitter

Ballia: In a shocking incident, a woman attacked the groom with acid during a wedding procession in UP's Ballia. The woman was later caught by the relatives of the groom and brutally thrashed. The woman was also paraded on the roads for attacking the groom with acid. They also filmed the incident and made the video viral on social media.

The incident occurred on Tuesday (April 23) during a wedding procession in Dumari village, which falls under the Bansdih Police Station area in Ballia. The incident has shocked the villagers as the attack led to burn injuries to the groom.

About The Incident

As per reports, the incident occurred when the groom, who has been identified as Rakesh Bind, was preparing to leave with the procession of his marriage from the village. The woman, who hailed from the same village, approached him dressed up as a bride.

Dressed As Bride

She tried to explain to Rakesh that he was only hers and no one could take him away from her. However, Rakesh did not listen to her and refused to accept her as his girlfriend. Furious over the rejection, the woman took out a bottle and threw an inflammable substance on the face of the groom. Around three women standing close to the groom also got burnt in the incident.

Acid Attack On Groom

The groom complained of a burning sensation on his face, after which he was rushed to a nearby hospital. All four victims were admitted to the hospital and received treatment for their burn injuries. The groom was administered initial treatment after which he reached the wedding destination. His marriage was completed, and he took the bride along with him to his home.

Police Action

The accused woman, however, was caught by the relatives of the groom. They thrashed the woman and also paraded her in the village. They also made a video of the woman and made it viral on social media.

The woman was then apprehended by the police. The police registered a case in connection with the matter, and the accused is being interrogated. A case under section 326 has been registered against the woman.