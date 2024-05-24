Video: Two Groups Fight Over Pani Puri In Kanpur, Shop Owner Fires Shots From Terrace To Disperse Them; 6 Injured

In a video that is going viral on social media, a shop owner was seen firing with his licensed gun after a fight broke out between two groups over eating pani puri in UP's Kanpur (Rural) on Wednesday. Reports suggest that more than a dozen people were injured in the incident.

Soon after the initial argument, one group attacked the shop associated with the other group, leading to heavy stone-pelting. Amid the chaos, the shop's landlord climbed onto the roof and began firing from his licensed gun to disperse the two groups.

The altercation resulted in injuries to at least 6 people on both sides, though the police have stated that none of the injuries are serious. Five individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Following a complaint from one party, the police registered a case against nine identified and ten unidentified individuals.

Tension escalated further on Thursday

The tension escalated further on Thursday when the two groups clashed again. Allegations emerged that grenades were thrown and shots were fired. During this uproar, an unruly crowd invaded nearby shops and homes, assaulting women and children.

As per police, the conflict began when Satyam Singh, a resident of Fattepur Roshnai village, stopped at Rajendra Chowk to get a bottle of water. At the time, Ganga Singh was already eating pani puri at a nearby cart. An argument between the two young men quickly turned violent.

Following complaint, the police filed charges of assault and threats to kill against Deepu, Harishankar, Lala Tandiya, Lalu, Harikishan, Sunil, Kallu, Ganga Singh, Lallan, and ten unidentified individuals from Aryanagar.