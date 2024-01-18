Video: TTE Repeatedly SLAPS Passenger on Barauni-Lucknow Express, Suspended After Public Outcry

In a shocking incident that came to light from Uttar Pradesh, a Railway TTE on Barauni-Lucknow Express has been suspended for humiliating and assaulting a passenger travelling without ticket. The entire incident was recorded by another passenger who posted the video on X. In the video, it could be seen that the TTE s abusing, scolding and beating the passenger while questioning him for not having a valid ticket. While we do not justify ticketless travelling, the action taken by the TTE seemed to be much out of proportion as he took law in his hand and thrashed the passenger.
Further it could be also clearly seen in the video that the TTE turned around and made eye-contact twice with the passenger who was actually filming the inside. When he realised that the entire incident was being filmed, He even tried to snatch the recording instrument from the passenger's hand fearing being exposed.
Meanwhile, Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishaw too posted saying that such highhandedness will not be tolerated under any circumstances.
Meanwhile, an X user named Rajesh Sahu claimed that the passenger who was assaulted was identified as Neeraj Kumar and that he did have a valid ticket and was still subjected to humiliation.
Netizens demand action
Netizens have raised serious questions on the high-handedness of those having powers. Several taking to X have demanded that strict action be taken against the TTE.
Such bizarre incidents are not new for the railway industry. A few months ago in August 2023, Four policemen reportedly charged violence on a group of Train Ticket Examiners (TTEs) who as part of their duty requested them to show their tickets to travel in the AC coach of the Bikaner-Prayagraj Express. However, three TTEs were assaulted by the ticketless police officials identified from Government Railway Police (GRP) Fatehpur.