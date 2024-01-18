Video: TTE Repeatedly SLAPS Passenger on Barauni-Lucknow Express, Suspended After Public Outcry

TE Repeatedly SLAPS Passenger On Barauni-Lucknow Express, Tries To Snatch Mobile Phone Of Co-Passenger Recording Assault | X

In a shocking incident that came to light from Uttar Pradesh, a Railway TTE on Barauni-Lucknow Express has been suspended for humiliating and assaulting a passenger travelling without ticket. The entire incident was recorded by another passenger who posted the video on X. In the video, it could be seen that the TTE s abusing, scolding and beating the passenger while questioning him for not having a valid ticket. While we do not justify ticketless travelling, the action taken by the TTE seemed to be much out of proportion as he took law in his hand and thrashed the passenger.

#WATCH | TTE Repeatedly Slaps Passenger On Barauni-#Lucknow Express; Tries To Snatch Mobile Phone Of Co-Passenger Recording Assault#UttarPradesh pic.twitter.com/L7cj5Q1wtN — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) January 18, 2024

Further it could be also clearly seen in the video that the TTE turned around and made eye-contact twice with the passenger who was actually filming the inside. When he realised that the entire incident was being filmed, He even tried to snatch the recording instrument from the passenger's hand fearing being exposed.

Zero tolerance for such misconduct, TTE has been suspended. https://t.co/MycVdbzw5i — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) January 18, 2024

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishaw too posted saying that such highhandedness will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

थप्पड़बाज टीटीई को फिलहाल सस्पेंड कर दिया गया है। जांच बैठाई गई है। जांच के बाद क्या फैसला होगा, इसपर भी हमारी नजर है।



टीटीई का नाम प्रकाश है। लेकिन काम अंधकार जैसा है। लानत है। pic.twitter.com/5zquIwLNKw — Rajesh Sahu (@askrajeshsahu) January 18, 2024

Meanwhile, an X user named Rajesh Sahu claimed that the passenger who was assaulted was identified as Neeraj Kumar and that he did have a valid ticket and was still subjected to humiliation.

बरौनी-लखनऊ एक्सप्रेस में टीटी ने जिसे पीटा उनका नाम नीरज कुमार है। नीरज ने अपने किसी साथी को मुजफ्फरनगर से लखनऊ का टिकट करने को कहा था। नीरज स्टेशन पर पहुंचे तक तक उनके पास टिकट नहीं था। उन्होंने जनरल टिकट ले लिया। लेकिन कुछ देर बाद ही मित्र ने उन्हें स्लीपर टिकट भेज दिया।



नीरज… https://t.co/bOSgbAVWbd — Rajesh Sahu (@askrajeshsahu) January 18, 2024

Netizens demand action

Netizens have raised serious questions on the high-handedness of those having powers. Several taking to X have demanded that strict action be taken against the TTE.

फिर बाद में जब passenger पेलेंगे तो कहा जाएगा कि “violence is not the answer”। @AshwiniVaishnaw जी, कृपया इस TTE को border पर भेजें। 🙏🏽 https://t.co/lcWRQiD3aI — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) January 18, 2024

इस देश में जो जहाँ ताकतवर है, वो अत्याचार कर रहा है 😡 — 🇮🇳 Vishal JyotiDev Agarwal 🇮🇳 (@JyotiDevSpeaks) January 18, 2024

@AshwiniUpadhyay Hon'ble Min : Sir, plz tke cognizantce as to

tke suitable action in the matter. It is such episodes of few individuals which are tarnishing the image of entire railway Deptt..🙏 — Col J Sharotri(Veteran) 🇮🇳 (@colonelsharotri) January 18, 2024

Such bizarre incidents are not new for the railway industry. A few months ago in August 2023, Four policemen reportedly charged violence on a group of Train Ticket Examiners (TTEs) who as part of their duty requested them to show their tickets to travel in the AC coach of the Bikaner-Prayagraj Express. However, three TTEs were assaulted by the ticketless police officials identified from Government Railway Police (GRP) Fatehpur.