VIDEO: 3 Tier AC Coach Of Delhi-Bound Railway Train Crowded With Ticketless Passengers

A video highlighting crowded and ticketless travel in Indian railways surfaced once again on social media, drawing the attention of concerned authorities. In the recent clip that went viral, several people were seen creating a ruckus on a three-tier AC coach of a Delhi-bound train. Without a valid ticket, they entered and occupied the space of the reserved coach creating inconvenience for valid ticket holders onboard.

Visuals reported the scenes from Chetak Express which was on the Ajmer-Delhi route. The train was crowded with ticketless commuters occupying the passage between the berths. Several men and women were seen standing as well as resting on the rail floor to travel to their destinations. The coach had turned into a noisy crowded zone causing discomfort to authorised passengers taking a nap in their seats.

Excessive crowding was witnessed near the Ringas Railway station of Rajasthan which happens to be the nearest stop to ferry pilgrims visiting the Khatu Shyam Temple there.

According to social media reports, a similar crowd was also witnessed in the first AC coach of the train. However, it is being said that the TTE didn't take any strict action on the uncontrolled ticketless crowd entering the train coaches resulting in trouble for other travellers.

Angry Passengers Stop Train, Protest On Track After Discomfort

It was also reported that passengers stepped down from the transport and protested on the railway track in Gurugram after facing an extreme crowd onboard. Angry passengers made the train unexpectedly halt for nearly 30 minutes after railway officials took control of the incident. "The passengers created a ruckus and even stopped the train but the train departed at 8.40 pm after they were pacified," Inspector Sheotaj Singh, SHO, Government Railway Police Station, Gurugram was quoted as saying in news reports.