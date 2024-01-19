Video: Truck Loaded With LPG Cylinders Overturns & Catches Fire Near Gonda, Traffic On Lucknow-Gonda Highway Diverted

A truck carrying LPG gas cylinders overturned on the highway in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district | X

In a shocking incident, a truck carrying LPG gas cylinders overturned on the highway in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district on Friday. The truck was loaded with about 50 LPG cylinders. After overturning, the cylinders exploded, and a fire broke out. As soon as the fire broke out, the truck driver jumped off of his seat without being injured. The entire truck got engulfed in the fire.

UP : गोंडा जिले में हाइवे पर कई सौ सिलेंडर से भरा ट्रक पलटा। सिलेंडरों में विस्फोट के बाद आग लगी। हाइवे बंद किया गया। बचाव–राहत कार्य जारी है। pic.twitter.com/REJfrScqDk — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) January 19, 2024

Following an explosion, traffic was halted, and the highway remained closed. After the explosion subsided, the fire department began extinguishing the fire. Currently, the rescue and relief operation is underway. The incident occurred on the Lucknow-Gonda main road under Colonelganj police station.

The viral video displayed the cylinder explosion with a high-rising flame. The explosions were massive, and the bluster could be heard from a long distance. Colonelganj Kotwali police officers, who were nearby on the highway, reached the spot immediately and informed the fire brigade. After repeated attempts, the team brought the fire under control.

Further details are awaited.