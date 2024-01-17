Punjab: 3 Policemen Dead & 10 Injured After Major Bus-Truck Collision In Hoshiarpur's Mukerian

3 COPS DEAD IN PUNJAB ACCIDENT | ANI

Three people, including a woman police officer, were killed and several injured after a Punjab Armed Police bus collided with a tractor at Mukeria in Hoshiarpur district of Punjab, said police. The accident happened at around 6 a.m., said Joginder Singh, Mukeria Police Station in charge.

At around 6 a.m., the bus carrying the personnel of the Punjab Armed Police was coming from Jalandhar.

#WATCH | Punjab: 3 dead and 10 injured after a collision between a bus and a truck in Hoshiarpur's Mukerian

It collided with a trailer on the side of the road. The driver, a woman constable, and another policeman have lost their lives. 10 other policemen are injured. A bus full of 15-20 policemen was going from Jalandhar PAP centre to Gurdaspur, Joginder Singh said.

#WATCH | Hoshiarpur: Mukerian Police Station Incharge Joginder Singh says, "At around 6 am, the driver was coming from Jalandhar PAP (Punjab Armed Police)... It collided with a trailer on the side of the road. The driver, a lady constable and another policeman have lost their…

