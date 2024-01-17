 Punjab: 3 Policemen Dead & 10 Injured After Major Bus-Truck Collision In Hoshiarpur's Mukerian
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPunjab: 3 Policemen Dead & 10 Injured After Major Bus-Truck Collision In Hoshiarpur's Mukerian

Punjab: 3 Policemen Dead & 10 Injured After Major Bus-Truck Collision In Hoshiarpur's Mukerian

A bus full of 15-20 policemen was going from Jalandhar PAP centre to Gurdaspur

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, January 17, 2024, 12:13 PM IST
article-image
3 COPS DEAD IN PUNJAB ACCIDENT | ANI

 Three people, including a woman police officer, were killed and several injured after a Punjab Armed Police bus collided with a tractor at Mukeria in Hoshiarpur district of Punjab, said police. The accident happened at around 6 a.m., said Joginder Singh, Mukeria Police Station in charge.
At around 6 a.m., the bus carrying the personnel of the Punjab Armed Police was coming from Jalandhar.

It collided with a trailer on the side of the road. The driver, a woman constable, and another policeman have lost their lives. 10 other policemen are injured. A bus full of 15-20 policemen was going from Jalandhar PAP centre to Gurdaspur, Joginder Singh said.

Bus carried several police personnel

Mukerian Police Station Incharge Joginder Singh says, "At around 6 am, the driver was coming from Jalandhar PAP (Punjab Armed Police)... It collided with a trailer on the side of the road. The driver, a lady constable and another policeman have lost their lives. 3 to 4 other policemen are injured... A bus full of 15-20 policemen was going from Jalandhar PAP centre to Gurdaspur."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gujarat Accident: 3 Members Of Same Family Killed After Speeding Car Rams Into Coal-Laden Dumper...

Gujarat Accident: 3 Members Of Same Family Killed After Speeding Car Rams Into Coal-Laden Dumper...

Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony Live: Day 2 Rituals Begin; Sharad Pawar & Lalu Yadav To Skip...

Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony Live: Day 2 Rituals Begin; Sharad Pawar & Lalu Yadav To Skip...

Kerala Lottery Result Live 17-01-2024: Check Full List Of Winners For Kerala Fifty-Fifty FF-81...

Kerala Lottery Result Live 17-01-2024: Check Full List Of Winners For Kerala Fifty-Fifty FF-81...

Surat Woman Paints Epic Tale Of Ramayana On Hands Of 51 Ladies Ahead Of Ram Temple Consecration

Surat Woman Paints Epic Tale Of Ramayana On Hands Of 51 Ladies Ahead Of Ram Temple Consecration

Gujarat: Surat NGO Distributes 21,000 Ashoka Tree Saplings Among Residents Ahead Of Ram Temple...

Gujarat: Surat NGO Distributes 21,000 Ashoka Tree Saplings Among Residents Ahead Of Ram Temple...