 Video: Tourist Drives Mahindra Thar SUV Through Chandra River To Beat Himachal Pradesh's Traffic Jam; Fined
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaVideo: Tourist Drives Mahindra Thar SUV Through Chandra River To Beat Himachal Pradesh's Traffic Jam; Fined

Video: Tourist Drives Mahindra Thar SUV Through Chandra River To Beat Himachal Pradesh's Traffic Jam; Fined

In the video, the tourist can be seen driving his Mahindra Thar SUV through the river, possibly to avoid the traffic jam due to the state's Christmas festival.

Aditi ThakurUpdated: Tuesday, December 26, 2023, 11:59 AM IST
article-image
To beat Himachal's traffic snarls, Mahindra Thar owner drove an SUV through the Chandra river | ANI

Himachal Pradesh Police crackdown on an SUV owner for allegedly driving his Mahindra Thar through the Chandra River in the Lahaul and Spiti area on Monday evening. In the video, widely circulated on social media, the tourist can be seen driving his SUV through the river, possibly to avoid the traffic jam due to the Christmas festival.

The SUV owner chose an unusual route

Tourists have herded the hill station to celebrate Christmas and New Year, following which a severe traffic jam could be witnessed in the state. The Mahindra Thar owner chose an unusual route to avoid the traffic jams and drove his SUV across the river. The river's water level was not that deep, allowing the SUV to cross swiftly without difficulty. Seeing the incident, the locals pulled out their phones to document it, and soon the video went viral.

Himachal State police issued a challan against the SUV owner

Following the video, the Himachal State police issued a challan to the owner of the Mahindra Thar. "Recently, a video of a Thar crossing the Chandra River in Lahaul Spiti District went viral. The vehicle has been challenged under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and the district police have deployed police personnel at the said location to ensure that no one commits such an offence in the future," said SP Mayank Chaudhry.

The state witness considerable traffic congestion due to tourists

Roads connecting several tourist destinations in Himachal Pradesh are seeing considerable traffic congestion as additional visitors arrive to celebrate Christmas and New Year. The police in the Lahaul and Spiti area used drone surveillance to monitor the traffic situations in the region, and the video clip shows vehicle trails blocking the roadways, with no room for parking. To overcome the traffic jam, several drivers engaged in unsafe driving stunts. Recently, a man driving his car with open doors went viral. In the video, the driver was spotted hanging out from the door. After the viral video, the Kullu police took notice and levied ₹3,500 fine.

Read Also
WATCH: Punjab Pilot Performs Paragliding On E-Scooter In Himachal Pradesh's Bandla Dhar
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kerala Lottery Results Live 26-12-2023: Check Full List Of Winners For Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-395...

Kerala Lottery Results Live 26-12-2023: Check Full List Of Winners For Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-395...

Video: Tourist Drives Mahindra Thar SUV Through Chandra River To Beat Himachal Pradesh's Traffic...

Video: Tourist Drives Mahindra Thar SUV Through Chandra River To Beat Himachal Pradesh's Traffic...

Assam: Woman Burnt To Death For Allegedly Practicing Witchcraft In Sonipat; Visuals Surface

Assam: Woman Burnt To Death For Allegedly Practicing Witchcraft In Sonipat; Visuals Surface

Sitaram Yechury To Skip Ram Temple Event, VHP Hits Out At CPM Leader, Says He Hates His Own Name

Sitaram Yechury To Skip Ram Temple Event, VHP Hits Out At CPM Leader, Says He Hates His Own Name

Nagaland State Lottery Result 26-12-2023, 1 PM Live: Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result 26-12-2023, 1 PM Live: Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...