Video: Telangana Man Falls Between Track & Platform While Boarding Moving Train, Miraculously Survives

A man miraculously survived after falling into a gap while boarding a moving train at Vikarabad Railway Station in Telangana.

The purported CCTV footage on the incident that surfaced on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Tuesday shows how the tragic event unfolded. It also shows how alert passengers, Railway Police Force and officials present at the platform saved the man’s life.

In one of these videos posted on social media, a man in white shirt can be seen running towards a moving train in an attempt to board the train. However, he slips and loses his balance only to get stuck between the train and the platform. Moments later, he can be seen dragging along the platform. The man miraculously survived the fall owing to quick reactions from alert passengers, RPF and railway officials.

In another video, after the train stopped, a police personnel along with another man can be seen pulling out the man by chipping away a small section of the platform with a big, pointed road.

Soon after pulling him out, officials shifted the man to a nearby hospital where doctors have reportedly said that his condition is stable. Reports say that the train was running from Bidar to Yeshwantpur and due to this unfortunate incident it got delayed by nearly 90 minutes.