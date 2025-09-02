Video: Techie On Scooter Crushed To Death After Electric Pole Falls On Him

A 25-year-old software engineer died on Monday after an electric pole fell on him while he was riding a scooter in Hyderabad's Nachram area.

The victim has been identified as 25-year-old Sathwik. The incident took place when Sathwik was returning from Ganesh Nimarjan when an electric pole fell on him, crushing his head.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Shocking CCTV footage capturing the exact moment when the pole fell on Sathwik, killing him on the spot, has surfaced on social media. The video shows the man falling off the scooter as the electric pole crashes on his head. The incident has sparked outrage amongst locals who blamed officials responsible for the maintenance of the electric pole.

Locals demanded that authorities immediately replace old, weakened poles in the area. They alleged that Sathwik's death was a direct result of official apathy.

Police have registered a case, and further investigation is ongoing.