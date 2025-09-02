 Video: Techie On Scooter Crushed To Death After Electric Pole Falls On Him
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaVideo: Techie On Scooter Crushed To Death After Electric Pole Falls On Him

Video: Techie On Scooter Crushed To Death After Electric Pole Falls On Him

The victim has been identified as 25-year-old Sathwik. The incident took place when Sathwik was returning from Ganesh Nimarjan when an electric pole fell on him, crushing his head.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Tuesday, September 02, 2025, 06:52 PM IST
article-image

A 25-year-old software engineer died on Monday after an electric pole fell on him while he was riding a scooter in Hyderabad's Nachram area.

The victim has been identified as 25-year-old Sathwik. The incident took place when Sathwik was returning from Ganesh Nimarjan when an electric pole fell on him, crushing his head.

Shocking CCTV footage capturing the exact moment when the pole fell on Sathwik, killing him on the spot, has surfaced on social media. The video shows the man falling off the scooter as the electric pole crashes on his head. The incident has sparked outrage amongst locals who blamed officials responsible for the maintenance of the electric pole.

Locals demanded that authorities immediately replace old, weakened poles in the area. They alleged that Sathwik's death was a direct result of official apathy.

FPJ Shorts
End Of An Era: 171-Year-Old Registered Post Bows Out, Speed Post Takes Over
End Of An Era: 171-Year-Old Registered Post Bows Out, Speed Post Takes Over
'Both Have Aggressive Breast Cancer At A Young Age!: Sr. Oncologist Sewanti Limaye Talks About Hina Khan & Tannishtha Chatterjee's Cancer Diagnosis
'Both Have Aggressive Breast Cancer At A Young Age!: Sr. Oncologist Sewanti Limaye Talks About Hina Khan & Tannishtha Chatterjee's Cancer Diagnosis
'Woh 14 Hee Saal Ka Hai Ki Nahin': Nitish Rana's Response To Question About Vaibhav Suryavanshi Viral After DPL 2025 Win; Video
'Woh 14 Hee Saal Ka Hai Ki Nahin': Nitish Rana's Response To Question About Vaibhav Suryavanshi Viral After DPL 2025 Win; Video
Caught On CCTV: Stray Bull Tosses Young Man In UP’s Amroha
Caught On CCTV: Stray Bull Tosses Young Man In UP’s Amroha

Police have registered a case, and further investigation is ongoing.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Caught On CCTV: Stray Bull Tosses Young Man In UP’s Amroha

Caught On CCTV: Stray Bull Tosses Young Man In UP’s Amroha

Nagpur-Kolkata IndiGo Flight Returns After Bird Strike, All Passengers Safe

Nagpur-Kolkata IndiGo Flight Returns After Bird Strike, All Passengers Safe

Video: Techie On Scooter Crushed To Death After Electric Pole Falls On Him

Video: Techie On Scooter Crushed To Death After Electric Pole Falls On Him

Bihar SIR: EC To Consider Claims Beyond Sept 1 Deadline

Bihar SIR: EC To Consider Claims Beyond Sept 1 Deadline

Rajasthan Assembly Committee Eases Provisions Of Coaching Regulation Bill 2025

Rajasthan Assembly Committee Eases Provisions Of Coaching Regulation Bill 2025