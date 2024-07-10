Video: TDP Goons Vandalise Media House Office In Andhra's Vishakapatnam, Torch Poster

Vishakapatnam, July 10: News organisation Deccan Chronicle on Wednesday shared a video and alleged that Telugu Desam Party (TDP) workers vandalised its office in Vishakapatnam after it published a report on the Vishakapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

The video shared by the media company showed a TDP worker with the party flag around his neck, torching the name board of the media company. He jumps from the security wall after torching it. Meanwhile, the other TDP workers raise slogans, shows the video.

"@JaiTDP goons attacked Deccan Chronicle office after we published an unbiased report on VSP privatisation Intimidation tactics won’t silence us," posted the media house about the incident along with the video.

Why Did TDP Workers Protest At The Media House Office?

The TDP workers are said to be upset and angry with an article published by the Deccan Chronicle on the Vishakapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

The report is titled, "Andhra Pradesh govt. does a U-turn on Vizag Steel Plant privatisation."

"The alliance government of Andhra Pradesh might make a U-turn on privatisation of the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd, the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant," said the report and cited the statements given by TD state president Palla Srinivasa Rao and Union minister of state for heavy industries Srinivas Varma on the subject.

The report said that in an earlier statement by Srinivas Varma to the media house, the TDP state chief had said that the Vishakapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) would remain in the public sector.

However, heavy industries minister Srinivas Varma on Monday (July 8) said that the privatisation of the steel plant was part of the NDA government's disinvestment policy, marking a clear shift in stand over the issue.