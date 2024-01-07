VIDEO: Speeding Fortuner SUV Coming From Wrong Side On Expressway Hits Bike; Rider Seriously Injured | Twitter

Noida: Incidents of overspeeding and wrong-side driving are on the rise in Noida. Another such incident has come to light from Noida in which a white Frotuner SUV hit a bike rider on the highway. The horrific accident was caught on camera, and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that the SUV is coming from the wrong side of the highway and hit the bike rider who was riding on the side of the road.

The incident occurred on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway

The incident occurred on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway under the Knowledge Park Police Station area. The video was captured on the dashboard camera of a car, which was behind the bike.

Video: Fortuner coming from the wrong side hits bike

The bike rider has sustained serious injuries

There are reports that the incident occurred on Saturday (January 6). The bike rider has sustained serious injuries in the accident. A case has been registered in connection with the matter, and the police are taking the necessary action.

दिनांक 06.01.2024 को थाना नॉलेज पार्क क्षेत्रांतर्गत एक फॉर्च्यूनर गाड़ी विपरीत दिशा परी चौक से दिल्ली की ओर जा रहा था तभी उसके द्वारा एक बाइक को टक्कर मार दी गयी, कोई जनहानि नहीं है। पुलिस द्वारा पीड़ित से संपर्क कर विधिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है। — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) January 7, 2024

The speeding Fortuner car was heading towards Delhi from Pari Chowk

The accident occurred when the speeding Fortuner car was heading towards Delhi from Pari Chowk. The SUV was coming from the wrong side and the bike rider was riding on the side of the road. The bike rider was not able to spot the speeding SUV which was coming towards him from the wrong direction. The bike rider was hit by the SUV until he could get away from the speeding vehicle.

Police have contacted the victim and are taking legal action

The police said, "On 06.01.2024, a Fortuner vehicle was going in the opposite direction from Pari Chowk towards Delhi under the Knowledge Park area of ​​the police station, when it hit a bike, there is no loss of life. Police have contacted the victim and are taking legal action."

The traffic rules are violated regularly by commuters in Noida

The traffic rules are violated regularly by commuters in Noida. The state government should introduce stricter laws to curb such incidents in the future. They should also take the necessary steps to lower the traffic on such routes, as motorists tend to break traffic laws to avoid heavy traffic jams. Motorists should adhere to the laws and drive safely.