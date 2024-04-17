Video: Speeding Car Attempts To Overtake Truck On Curve Crashes Into Oncoming Vehicle In Kerala; 7 Injured

X

Seven people were injured in a harrowing car collision on the Thamarassery-Mukkam state highway near Kuduk in Kerala on Tuesday night.

According to reports, the car from Atholi, en route from Thamarasheri to Mukkam, attempted to overtake a lorry at high speed when it collided head-on with the oncoming vehicle. The impact was so severe that the front ends of both cars were completely demolished.

A video of the terrible accident has now surfaced on social media and is currently going viral.

The accident involved a car owned by a family from Atholi and another car owned by a resident of Narikuni.

As per reports, among the injured were Atholi Kotil Shamim (41), Jazeera (35), Ayesha (75), Sian (13), Shifra (11 months), Shiba (7), and Salahuddin Narikuni.

Shiba, aged 7, sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Medical College Hospital, while Salahuddin was transferred to a private hospital in Kozhikode.

The remaining victims were admitted to a private hospital in Omassery for treatment. The tragic incident occurred at 10:30 on Tuesday night, leaving the affected families in distress.

Local police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision to determine the exact cause of the accident.