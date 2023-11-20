Video: Speeding BMW Driven By Woman Rams Into Car In Delhi's CR Park, 4 Injured

4 Injured As BMW Loses Control, Hits Parked Car Which Rams Into Family On Evening Walk In CR Park | Twitter

New Delhi, November 20: In a shocking incident four people who hailed from Kolhapur were injured after being hit by a car which was hit by a speeding BMW in south Delhi on Sunday (November 19) evening. As per reports, the family was crushed by the car while they were taking an evening walk on the road after having dinner.

The four passersby sustained injuries after the BMW car lost control and hit a parked car in south Delhi on Sunday, an official said. The official also said that a call was received at CR Park police station regarding accident at Masjid Moth.

"The BMW vehicle, which was being driven by a woman, had hit a car, Ciaz, parked on the roadside. No one was inside Ciaz," said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary.

"The impact was so intense that the Ciaz car further hit four passersby identified as Yashwant Nalwade (58), Devraj Madhukar Gargate (50), Manohar (62) and Nitin Kolhapuri."

He said that all were on an evening walk on the road after having dinner. “They were taken to the AIIMS Trauma hospital for treatment and MLCs of all injured persons are being prepared,” said the DCP.

Officials said that further inquiry in the matter is under progress. “Legal action under relevant sections of IPC will be taken. The woman driver has also been sent to hospital alongwith her family members for medical examination,” the official said.

