Ghaziabad: Viral Video Shows Miscreat Waving Pistol From Window Of Speeding Car; Accused Arrested

Viral Video Shows Miscreat Waving Pistol From Window Of Speeding Car | Twitter

Ghaziabad: The fear of Police in the hearts of criminals is diminishing in Uttar Pradesh even after cases of encounters in which the culprits are getting injured are on the rise in the state. Another such incident in which fearless youths are seen waving pistol from the window of a speeding car on the highway has unfolded in the state.

The incident was caught on camera

The incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that the passenger sitting in the rear seat of the car is waving a pistol from the window of the car. The incident was shot by a car driver who was following the car from which the goons were waving the gun.

कल दिनांक 17.11.2023 को सोशल मीडिया पर एक वीडियो वायरल हो रहा था , वीडियो में यह देखा जा रहा था कि एक चार पहिया गाड़ी में 4 युवक बैठे हुए थे उसमें से 1 युवक पिस्टल लहरा रहा था पुलिस ने तुरन्त ही इस वीडियो के बारे में अधिक जानकारी की तो यह वीडियो थाना विजय नगर क्षेत्र का पाया(1/2) pic.twitter.com/7Hxj4fHlld — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GHAZIABAD (@ghaziabadpolice) November 18, 2023

The incident occurred near NH 24

The incident occurred near the National Highway 24 in the Siddharth Vihar area in Ghaziabad on Friday (November 17). The video of the incident is going viral on social media and the video has highlighted the poor state of law and order in Uttar Pradesh.

The law and order situation under question

People are raising questions over the police in the state after the video has hit the internet. The car in which the miscreants were riding was a white-coloured Tata Punch car and the pistol was being waved from the rear window on the left side of the car.

The police have registered a case

The police have registered a case in connection with the matter and have initiated a probe after registering a case. The police has identified the vehicle that was used to perform the crime and has detained four persons who were present in the car during the time of the crime.

The police also seized the car

Ghaziabad DCP said that the Vijayanagar inspector was directed to take necessary action in connection with the matter. The police also seized the car in which the crime was committed.

The police was immediately informed about this video

ACP Kotwali Nagar said, "Yesterday, on 17.11.2023, a video was going viral on social media, in the video it was seen that 4 youths were sitting in a four-wheeler, one of them was waving a pistol. The police was immediately informed about this video. When I asked for more information, I found this video of Police Station Vijay Nagar area."

Police detained four persons

He further said, "Gaya Vijay Nagar Police immediately took cognizance of the vehicle used in the incident and detained 4 persons. Action is being taken against them under relevant sections of CRPC & Arms Act. The vehicle has been seized and legal action is underway."

