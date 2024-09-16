Video Shows Woman Stealing Newborn Baby A Day After Birth From Bihar Hospital

@DailyUttamHindu

A woman was caught on CCTV stealing a newborn baby at a hospital in Bihar’s Begusarai.

In the video of the incident which has now surfaced on social media, a woman can be seen entering the Special Newborn Care Unit of the Sadar Hospital, wrapping the baby boy in a cloth and fleeing from the ward.

As per reports, Nandini Devi, a resident of Lohia Nagar had given birth to a baby boy at 10:30 pm on Saturday night. When Devi’s family reached the hospital the next day to feed the child, they were not able to find the baby.

The boy’s father rushed to the hospital after his wife informed him that the baby was not handed over to her by the hospital staff.

As it stands the hospital is not able to give clarity on how the baby went missing from the ward. Meanwhile, the enraged family is demanding the return of their child and has expressed their frustration over the security lapse at the hospital.

An investigation is currently underway to identify the woman seen in the video and find the new born child.

Police detain two for carrying Tricolour with 'crescent moon, star' in place of Ashoka Chakra

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, police on Monday detained two persons for allegedly carrying India's national flag with a 'crescent moon and star' in place of the Ashoka Chakra during a procession in Bihar's Saran district, officials said.

The flag was immediately seized by the police and two persons have been detained in connection with the case, police said.

A statement issued by Saran police said, "A video went viral on social media showing a tricolour with a crescent moon and star symbol at its centre in place of the Ashoka Chakra, hoisted at a vehicle during Milad-un-Nabi procession." Police said the incident took place in Kopa bazar area on Monday, prompting them to launch an investigation for violation of the Flag Code of India.

"The flag was immediately seized.All other accused will soon be arrested," said the statement.

Police also warned people that if anyone is found sharing such video on social media, strict action would be taken against them.