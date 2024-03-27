Video: Sadhguru Discharged From Delhi Hospital After Urgent Brain Surgery

ANI

Spiritual guru Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev was discharged from Delhi's Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals on Wednesday. He underwent an urgent brain surgery after suffering "life-threatening" bleeding in the skull on March 17.

#WATCH | Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev leaves from Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in New Delhi after getting discharged.



He underwent emergency brain surgery on March 17 here. He had been experiencing severe headaches for a few weeks before undergoing the surgery. pic.twitter.com/Fk1JHNBbow — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2024

As per reports, he had been experiencing severe headaches for a few weeks before undergoing the surgery.

On March 25, Sadhguru had shared an update about his health in a video on X in which he was seen reading a newspaper. In that 19-second video with slow music in the background, Sadhguru was seen reading a newspaper inside his hospital room.

Watch the video here:

Prior to this, in a post on X on March 23, the spiritual guru had shared a poem with the title “Lost Me In You.”

“In extreme pain and pleasure, In ultra-exuberance and equanimity. This science of knowing the inner mechanics has never let me down for a moment. Living a life of extreme discipline and abandon, having hit the peaks, valleys and plains, why am I still here," the poen read.

lost me in You pic.twitter.com/cFs59vUOVP — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) March 23, 2024

Read Also Actors Who Are Followers Of Sadhguru: From Kangana Ranaut To Will Smith

The 66-year-old is the founder of the Isha Foundation. He has launched campaigns like 'Save Soil' and 'Rally for Rivers' for environment conservation.