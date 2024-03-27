 Video: Sadhguru Discharged From Delhi Hospital After Urgent Brain Surgery
Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, March 27, 2024, 04:48 PM IST
article-image
ANI

Spiritual guru Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev was discharged from Delhi's Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals on Wednesday. He underwent an urgent brain surgery after suffering "life-threatening" bleeding in the skull on March 17.

As per reports, he had been experiencing severe headaches for a few weeks before undergoing the surgery.

On March 25, Sadhguru had shared an update about his health in a video on X in which he was seen reading a newspaper. In that 19-second video with slow music in the background, Sadhguru was seen reading a newspaper inside his hospital room.

Watch the video here:

Prior to this, in a post on X on March 23, the spiritual guru had shared a poem with the title “Lost Me In You.” 

“In extreme pain and pleasure, In ultra-exuberance and equanimity. This science of knowing the inner mechanics has never let me down for a moment. Living a life of extreme discipline and abandon, having hit the peaks, valleys and plains, why am I still here," the poen read.

The 66-year-old is the founder of the Isha Foundation. He has launched campaigns like 'Save Soil' and 'Rally for Rivers' for environment conservation.

