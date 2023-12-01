Video: Sacks Filled With Fish Smuggled In Ambulance In UP's Jalaun; Driver Held

Video: Sacks Filled With Fish Smuggled From Ambulance In UP's Jalaun; Driver Held |

UP: A viral video has come into light from Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun area where three sacks, full of fish were found in an ambulance on Friday, early in the morning. It is suspected that the discovered fish were being smuggled from one place to another in the government vehicle.

In the video that has gone viral on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), one can see the back door of an ambulance left open. As soon as the man who is recording the scene gets closer, to everyone's surprise, the back area of the ambulance is filled with sacks containing fish. Hundreds of fish can be seen stored in huge sacks and kept in the back where usually a patient is carried in the vehicle.

According to local reports, the ambulance was continuously making rounds in the area. This repetitive movement was spotted by local residents in the area during their morning walk. After some rounds, a group of locals intercepted the ambulance out of suspicion and confronted the driver about his frequent visits.

Locals Intercept Vehicle After Suspicion

Soon, when they asked the driver to open the back area where the patients are transported, they found that there were sacks of fish being transported. The locals immediately caught hold of the driver and informed local police about the incident.

Local police then rushed to the spot and took the driver in custody as well as seized the vehicle. Inspector of Madhaugad area Shailendra Bajpai told local media that three sacks of fish were found in the back area of the ambulance. He also informed that an investigation is launched in the matter regarding where these sacks were transported. The driver is held and is being interrogated in the case.