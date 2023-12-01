 Rajdeep Sardesai BREAKS Silence On Viral Video Of Exit Poll Findings Of 5 States: 'The Level Of Idiocy Is Staggering!'
Now, Rajdeep Sardesai in a post on X, cleared the air over the video. The senior journalist rubbished all sorts of claims and guesses made about the video. He said that the clip was from a promo for the exit poll. However, the clip was circulated with various claims.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, December 01, 2023, 11:50 AM IST
Screenshot of the video gone viral | X

New Delhi: A video involving veteran journalist Rajdeep Sadesai, senior scribe Rahul Kanwal and exit poll body - 'Axis My India LTD.' MD Pradeep Gupta went viral on socail media in which they were seen having a "candid"chat about the "shocking" numbers that emerged from the exit poll on Thursday (December 1). However, the video was widely trolled on X (formerly Twitter). Netizens took to the social media platform, making fun of the video and people took their own guess about the clip.

"The level of idiocy is staggering! A video put out from our official handle becomes a ‘leaked’ video with all kinds of bizarre insinuations!! It’s a promo for the exit poll where we are doing a bit of ‘over-acting’ : itna toh samajhna chahiye doston," Rajdeep posted on X

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh took to X and shared the clip with the caption, "Almost 35 years of credibility of IndiaToday is at stake. Is Pradeep Gupta, the CEO of Axis My India survey on which he is claiming, a resident of Balaghat Madhya Pradesh? Is it also true that his family has been associated with the Sangh for three generations? Can impartiality be expected from them?"

