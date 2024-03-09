 VIDEO: PM Modi Unveils 84 Feet High Statue Of Lachit Borphukan In Assam
Lachit Borphukan is remembered for his extraordinary victory against the Mughal army of Aurangzeb in the Battle of Saraighat.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, March 09, 2024, 02:01 PM IST
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the 84-foot-high magnificent statue of Lachit Borphukan, the famous general of the Royal Army of the Ahom Kingdom of Assam who defeated the Mughals. Lachit Borphukan is remembered for his extraordinary victory against the Mughal army of Aurangzeb in the Battle of Saraighat. The Ahom general fought relentlessly to curb the expansion of the Mughal Empire in Assam.

According to the Assam government, this project also included the construction of the Lachit and Tai-Ahom Museums and a 500-seat auditorium. The project is an effort to celebrate the virtues of Lachit Borphukan and enhance awareness about him. It will also boost tourism and lead to a generation of employment opportunities.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was also present at the event.

CM Biswas Sarma Writes On X

In a post on X, CM Sarma said, "Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendramodi Ji is dedicating the Statue of Valour: A magnificent tribute to Lachit Barphukan - to the people of Bharat at Jorhat".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also offered 'tarpan' (offering made to divine entities) in Jorhat today.

Considered Assam's crown jewel, Kaziranga National Park is home to the largest habitat of rhinos, over 600 species of birds, a thriving population of dolphins and one of the highest densities of tigers.
His two-day visit to the BJP-ruled state is being seen as the key to the party's ongoing campaign and preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, which are likely to be held sometime between April and May this year

