In Pictures: PM Modi In Kaziranga National Park, Feeds Elephants, Enjoys Safaris

By: Aleesha Sam | March 09, 2024
PM Modi visited the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger reserve today
PM Modi took a jeep safari in the range area, enjoying the landscapes of the National park
Kaziranga National Park is famous for its one-horned Rhinoceros of which PM Modi posted pictures on X
PM Modi was also see interacting with Van Durga, the team of women forest guards at forefront of protecting the forests and wildlife
PM Modi also took on elephant safari in the National park enjoying the scenic views
Playfully PM Modi was also pictured with the elephants in the National park
PM Modi Lakhimai, Pradyumna and Phoolmai the elephants in the National park
PM Modi lauded scenic view of the Kaziranaga and its diverse flora and fauna including the majestic one horned rhinoceros
