In Pictures: PM Modi In Kaziranga National Park, Feeds Elephants, Enjoys Safaris

By: Aleesha Sam | March 09, 2024

PM Modi visited the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger reserve today

X/@PMModi

PM Modi took a jeep safari in the range area, enjoying the landscapes of the National park

X/@PMModi

Kaziranga National Park is famous for its one-horned Rhinoceros of which PM Modi posted pictures on X

X/@PMModi

PM Modi was also see interacting with Van Durga, the team of women forest guards at forefront of protecting the forests and wildlife

X/@PMModi

PM Modi also took on elephant safari in the National park enjoying the scenic views

X/@PMModi

Playfully PM Modi was also pictured with the elephants in the National park

X/@PMModi

PM Modi Lakhimai, Pradyumna and Phoolmai the elephants in the National park

X/@PMModi

PM Modi lauded scenic view of the Kaziranaga and its diverse flora and fauna including the majestic one horned rhinoceros

X/@PMModi