VIDEO: People Mourn Nitish Kumar's 'Death' With Effigy In Bihar's Hajipur After JDU Chief Joins NDA | Twitter | ANI

Hajipur: A video has hit the internet in which people are seen crying at the funeral of JDU leader Nitish Kumar after the leader resigned as Chief Minister of Bihar and left the Mahagathbandhan government and returned to the NDA alliance on Sunday (January 28). The video of the people protesting in a unique way is going viral on social media and it has garnered many views. The hillarious video is said to have been shot in Bihar's Hajipur.

It can be seen in the video that a few people made an effigy of Nitish Kumar and created a mock death scenario with the effigy. The people who made the effigy of Nitish Kumar are also seen acting like he is dead and crying. They are criticising Nitish Kumar after he snubbed Mahagatbandhan government with RJD and returned to NDA.

"Was there any pressure from ED?"

They are asking the effigy of Nitish Kumar, "What was the need to take this extreme step?" They further asked, "Was there any pressure from ED or CBI, then why did you joined BJP?" They were referring the effigy of Nitish Kumar as "Chacha" (Uncle). The video is also gaining mixed reaction from the internet users as few people are finding it funny and many are not.

'Bihar is not for beginners'

One of the users said, "Bihar is not for beginners." Another user said, "I know it's not meant to be humorous, but I couldn't help finding it funny." Another user sarcastically said, "Oh My Goat. I am sure it’s made a huge difference to him." One of the users also said, "Bihar and Biharis setting new standards with every passing day."

The opposition leaders are slamming Nitish Kumar

Nitish Kumar on Sunday submitted his resignation as Bihar Chief Minister and ended the Mahagathbandhan reign in the state, and will take oath as CM for the 9th time. The opposition leaders are slamming Nitish Kumar for joining the NDA government in the state.