Video: PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti's Roadshow Diverted After Electric Pole Catches Fire Near Bharat Mata Chowk In Jammu

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti’s roadshow was diverted on Wednesday after an electric pole on the Super Bazar Road near Bharat Mata Chowk caught fire during her roadshow in Jammu East Assembly Constituency.

#WATCH | Jammu, J&K: PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti's roadshow was diverted after an electric pole on the Super Bazar Road near Bharat Mata Chowk caught fire during her roadshow in Jammu East Assembly Constituency.



The fire was later doused and there were no injuries.

Mufti held the roadshow in Jammu to support PDP candidate Aditya Gupta from the Jammu East Assembly constituency.

#WATCH | Jammu, J&K: PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti held a roadshow in Jammu city to support PDP candidate Jammu East Assembly Constituency Aditya Gupta.



BJP has fielded Yudhvir Sethi and Congress has fielded Yogesh Sawhney from Jammu East Assembly Constituency where the polling will take place in the 3rd phase of the elections scheduled for October 1.

BJP has fielded Yudhvir Sethi and Congress has fielded Yogesh Sawhney from here. Polling will take place in the Jammu East Assembly constituency in the 3rd phase of the elections scheduled for October 1.

J-K will never have a BJP government: Mehbooba Mufti

Mufti, during the roadshow on Wednesday, asserted that Jammu and Kashmir will never have a BJP government and no "secular government" can be formed without the support of her party. She expressed readiness to support the formation of any "secular government" in Jammu and Kashmir to keep the BJP out of power.

"Jammu and Kashmir will never have a BJP government. There will be a secular government in J-K. Whatever government is formed in Jammu and Kashmir, PDP will be an important factor," Mehbooba Mufti told reporters on the sidelines of an election rally here.

She further stated, "Without PDP's support, no secular government can be formed in Jammu and Kashmir."

Responding to a query on whether she would join hands with the National Conference for government formation, she said, "Our aim is to keep the BJP away from power. The PDP will support the formation of any secular government in Jammu and Kashmir to keep BJP away."

BJP won't even cross the 15-seat mark: Mufti

Asked about the BJP's claim of securing over 50 seats and picking up a chief minister "from the Jammu region", she replied, "They have their own Lieutenant Governor and Prime Minister. What have they done for Jammu all these years? "If they project a Jammu CM as an alternative, they should have appointed a Governor from Jammu. The BJP won't even cross the 15-seat mark."

Mehbooba Mufti also responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's criticism of "three families, recalling how her father Mufti Mohammad Sayeed "upheld the Indian flag" during times of unrest in Kashmir.

Campaigning for her party candidates in Bisnah, R S Pura, and Jammu, she criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for labelling the Mufti family as anti-national and blaming them for the rise of terrorism.

Party President Ms. Mehbooba Mufti today addressed a massive gathering in RS Pura in support of nominated PDP candidate Narinder Sharma.

"They come here to criticise us. They have nothing to offer to the people. Whose opposition are they leading? Mufti Mohammad Sayeed's party, the same man who, since the 1960s, has upheld India's flag high in Kashmir."

"When the National Conference campaigned for independence and talked about joining Pakistan, it was Mufti Sahab who upheld and raised the Indian flag in Kashmir. And now, they call his party anti-national," the PDP chief said.

#WATCH | Jammu: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti says, "On one hand there is Abdullah, where they (BJP) went when Omar Abdullah became a member of parliament...BJP kept him (as minister) for 5 years...On the other hand, there is our family who formed a government with them on

Praising Mufti Mohammad Sayeed's rule in Jammu and Kashmir, she termed it a golden period lasting three years.

The BJP and PDP had joined hands after the 2014 assembly polls to form an alliance government in March 2015 led by PDP patron Mufti Mohammad Sayeed. It was the first time the BJP came to power in J-K, but the alliance was marked by unease and the BJP pulled out in June 2018.

Lambasting the BJP for its policies in the state, she dismissed its promise of appointing a chief minister from Jammu as "hollow and misleading".

"Why isn't there a single advisor from Jammu? During our tenure, the DGP and Chief Secretary were from Jammu, but today, all these positions are held by outsiders," she questioned.

Highlighting issues of unemployment, depression and drug use in Jammu and Kashmir, she also lashed out at the government's electricity policies and the allocation of contracts to "outsiders".

Referring to the Congress-NC alliance, Mehbooba Mufti stated, "When the National Congress entered into an alliance in 1987, Dr. Farooq Abdullah secured Congress's support. Even today, Congress remains under the influence of the National Conference."

She blamed the National Conference for the rise of terrorism, alleging electoral fraud in 1987 prevented the formation of an alternative government in Jammu and Kashmir which, she said, led the Kashmiri youths to take up arms.

"To establish an alternative, Mufti Mohammad Sayeed founded the PDP," she said.