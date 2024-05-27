Video: Parked Scorpio With Cop On Passenger Seat Rolls Down A Slope To Crush Sanitation Worker At Work In MP's Sagar

X

In a horrific video going viral on social media, a parked police car with a cop in its passenger seat can be seen rolling down a slope and crushing a sanitation worker in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar.

In the purported video of the incident, the car can be seen rolling down the slope. Moments later it hits the sanitation worker and crushes him underneath before hitting a wall ahead and stopping as other workers rush to the scene to save the man.

Watch the video here:

The incident occurred when two police officers, including the woman police station in-charge Anand Singh, visited a well-known restaurant and bar on Rajghat Road. Around 6:00 pm, after finishing their meal, Anand Singh returned to the parked Scorpio vehicle and sat in the passenger seat. She sent the driver to call Rohit Dongre. While waiting, the vehicle, which was parked on a slope, began to roll uncontrollably.

Unable to stop the vehicle from her position, Singh watched helplessly as the Scorpio gained speed and ran over Pradeep Valmiki, a sanitation worker cleaning nearby. The vehicle eventually came to a halt after hitting a tree or pole.

Immediately after the accident, Anand Singh exited the vehicle and attended to the injured worker.

Pradeep Valmiki was quickly transported to Bundelkhand Medical College for treatment. According to his acquaintances, Valmiki sustained a head injury and had scratches on his hands, legs, and stomach but narrowly escaped more severe harm.

Additional SP Lokesh Sinha confirmed to media that disciplinary action has been taken against those involved and an investigation is ongoing to determine the exact circumstances of the incident.