Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): A video showing municipal officials mishandling a bull, has gone viral. The video from a locality in Sagar city, captures the officials tying a rope around the bull's neck and pulling it forcefully. The animal, unable to withstand the harsh treatment, causing him to fall unconscious on the ground.

Bulao SP Sahab Ko, Madam Sarkari Kaam Mein Baadha Daal Rahi Hai,' Orders Municipal Worker As Woman Pleads For Bull's Release; Video Goes Viral#Bull #Animal #Woman #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/tWHRiLpGvl — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) May 27, 2024

Throughout the ordeal, a local woman can be heard crying and shouting at the officials, pleading with them to stop. Her cries of "chhod do usko, mat le jao" (leave it, don't take it) echo in the background as she witnesses the distressing scene. Another woman was heard saying, "jonko bhi ho, bolo lekar jaye agar peda karvaya hai toh, dudh khabe sabre hogaye" (whoever it belongs to, tell them to take it if they have raised it, everyone enjoys its milk).

In response to her protests, one of the officials is heard justifying their action, saying "fir kaise le jayen" (how else should we take it). Another worker said, "bulao SP sahab ko, madam sarkari karya me baadha daal rahi hain" (call SP Sir, madam is obstructing government work).

This response has only fueled public anger, with many criticising the work of municipal workers and proper handling techniques displayed by them.

Read Also Young Tigress Found Dead In Pench Tiger Reserve

According to information from locals, the workers were taking the bull to Sagar's Gaushala Dayodaya. People were also questioning whether the individuals were actually from the municipal corporation and discussed checking their IDs to confirm their identity.

Local authorities have not yet issued a formal statement regarding the video.

The incident has raised serious questions among locals about the training and methods used by municipal staff when handling animals. Animal rights activists have condemned the bull's treatment and are calling for an immediate investigation. As the video spreads, it highlights the need for empathy and humane treatment in animal control.