Video: Owner Unleashes Pitbull Onto Woman For Questioning Dog's Defecation Near Her Home In Delhi's Swaroop Nagar

On the morning of November 3rd, a woman named Riya Devi sustained injuries in a severe Pitbull attack in Swaroop Nagar, North Delhi. This incident occurred when she confronted her neighbor and asked him to prevent his dog from defecating in front of her house. The entire altercation was captured by surveillance cameras in the area.

The woman suffered five dog bites, including on her face, hands, and legs. Police have filed a First Information Report (FIR) based on the CCTV footage and initiated legal proceedings against the dog's owner.

How the incident unveiled

The police clarified that the victim, a Swaroop Nagar resident, had been observing the man for several days as he allowed his dog to defecate near her property. On that particular day, the same incident recurred, which the victim saw through her home's security camera. According to Riya Devi, the neighbor intentionally unleashed the dog, aiming to intimidate her.

In the video footage captured on CCTV, the Pitbull initially stood peacefully beside the woman as she approached what appeared to be its owner's residence. Suddenly, the dog leaped at her, launching the attack.

She endured multiple dog bites and was pushed to the ground during the struggle to fend off the dog. Concerned onlookers rushed to her aid, and with the assistance of other family members, the owner eventually managed to restrain the dog and bring it inside. The injured woman was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

"The dog roams freely, and all the neighbors are frightened"

In a report by OpIndia, Riya Devi expressed her fear, stating, "I am terrified and have refrained from leaving my house. The dog roams freely, and all the neighbors are frightened." Her husband, Rajesh Kumar, added that during the dog attack, members of the owner's family also assaulted his wife.

Authorities have pressed charges against the dog's owner and his son for inciting the dog to attack and pushing the woman to the ground. They presented the incident's CCTV footage as evidence against the accused. An official from the Swaroop Nagar Police Station reported, "A complaint was filed, and a case has been registered based on CCTV footage. We are currently investigating the incident."

FIR filed against dog owner

The police have filed a case under Section 289 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for negligent behavior toward animals against the neighbor, who was subsequently released on bail.

According to the victim's family, the Pitbull is the reason some people refrain from allowing their children to play on the street. They insist that the owner be held accountable for the attack and that the dog be removed from the neighborhood.

