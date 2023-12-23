Kerala Fire Video: 1 Dead As Massive Blaze Engulfs Multi-Storeyed Building In Kerala's Karukutty

One Dead As Fire Rips Through Multi-Storeyed Building | @keralafireforce

Ernakulam: One person was killed after a fire ripped through a multi-storeyed building, housing several offices, at Angamaly, police said on Saturday.

കറുകുറ്റിയിൽ കെട്ടിടത്തിന് തീ പിടിച്ചു. സ്ഥലത്തെത്തിയ എറണാകുളം ആർ എഫ് ഒ.ജെ എസ് സുജിത്ത് കുമാർ, ഡി എഫ് ഒ.കെ ഹരികുമാർ എന്നിവരുടെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ അങ്കമാലി,നോർത്ത് പറവൂർ, ആലുവ,പെരുമ്പാവൂർ,ഗാന്ധിനഗ ർ, മാള,ചാലക്കുടി,പുതുക്കാട് എന്നീ നിലയങ്ങൾ നിന്നുള്ള ജീവനക്കാർ ചേർന്ന് തീ കെടുത്തി. pic.twitter.com/zOqJZycCDI — Kerala Fire And Rescue Services Official (@keralafireforce) December 23, 2023

The fire broke out around 4 pm on Friday December 22, police informed further.

Fire at private firm premises

The fire broke out at New Year Gold Tree Pvt Ltd, a private firm housed on the second floor of the high-rise building, resulting in the death of one employee and a significant loss of property, officials said.

Vehicles, furniture gutted in fire

The dousing operations continued overnight, the officials informed further. According to the police, office and staff vehicles, as well as furniture, were gutted in the fire. However, the extent of property damage is yet to be ascertained, sources said.

Media reports said that the body of the man who died was found on the second floor of the gutted three-storey building at Karukutty on Friday. According to employees who work.

Deceased person hails from Kannur

Media reports said that according to employees who work at the firm, the deceased person is Kannur native Babu, who had been residing in Karayamparambu.

The 24 employees in the building were able to flee and escape in time. It took 10 fire engine units from Ernakulam and Thrissur districts to douse the fire. The fire extinguishing was prolonged as the building had wooden panels.