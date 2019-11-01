Video of brutal murder in UP surfaces

Muzaffarnagar: A 25-year-old man was found murdered with the killer smashing his head with a hammer and recording the brutal incident on video, the police said on Friday.

Rajiv, a native of Chapar village had gone missing on October 29 and his body with severe injuries was found at a nearby field on Thursday evening.

The deceased was to get married on November 19, his family said.

Officials said one Aryakant was behind the killing who is now absconding. He had made videos of the murder and four clips of it have been found.

Police said they are yet to ascertain the motive behind the killing and a hunt is on for the accused.