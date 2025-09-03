Video: Massive Fire Erupts At Gautam International School In Dehradun; Students Evacuated Safely - Video

A major fire incident occurred at Gautam International School in Indira Nagar, Dehradun, on Wednesday afternoon, creating panic among hundreds of students and staff.

The blaze erupted in the school's storeroom during afternoon hours when around 700-800 students were attending classes. The sudden outbreak of flames caused immediate chaos, with screams and commotion spreading throughout the building as students and teachers realised the gravity of the situation.

School authorities acted swiftly upon discovering the fire, immediately alerting the fire department and initiating emergency evacuation procedures. Teachers and staff worked together to ensure all students were safely moved out of the building in an orderly manner.

After being informed, fire department teams rushed to the scene and extinguished the fire.

Fortunately, no casualties or injuries have been reported in connection with the incident. All students have been safely evacuated, and parents are being informed about the situation.