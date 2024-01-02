Video: Manipur CM N. Biren Singh Meets Injured Security Personnel After Fresh Violence In Moreh

MANIPUR CM MEETS INJURED CIVILIANS IN MOREH | @NBirenSingh

Imphal: After an incident of fresh violence at Moreh, Tengnoupal district, Manipur CM N. Biren Singh met injured security personnel at RIMS hospital.

Speaking to ANI, Manipur CM said "We have been reported from many sources about the involvement of mercenaries from Myanmar's side. Their involvement is highly plausible."

Visited the injured civilians who are being treated at Raj Medicity, following the incidents of violence in Lilong Chingjao.



We strongly condemn all forms of violence, and the state government has launched mass combing operations to nab the culprits and the culprit will be…

'Working with approval of Centre'

"We are in touch with the central government ministries. Whatever we are doing in Moreh and the entire state areas of Manipur is with the consent and approval of the central government", said Manipur CM N. Biren.

Visited the injured personnel of security forces at RIMS, following the tragic attack at Moreh, Tengnoupal District today.



My heartfelt thoughts are with the victims and their families in this challenging time. We're committed to tackling those bent on destabilizing Manipur,…

"Operation is going on jointly with the efforts of the State security force and central government", Manipur CM N. Biren further revealed.

"My heartfelt thoughts are with the victims and their families in this challenging time. We're committed to tackling those bent on destabilizing Manipur, ensuring justice for the victims with decisive actions against the responsible parties", the Manipur CM said.

'Strongly condemn all forms of violence'

The Manipur CM also visited the injured civilians who are being treated at Raj Medicity. In his post on X following the visit the CM said " We strongly condemn all forms of violence, and the state government has launched mass combing operations to nab the culprits and the culprit will be punished according to the law. No one is above the law."

Meanwhile on January 1, Curfew was re-imposed in Imphal West and the Thoubal district. According to the Manipur Police, on January 1, search operations and area domination were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of Thoubal and Imphal East districts.

Strict security measures taken up

Movement of 224 and 97 vehicles along NH-37 and NH-2 respectively with essential items were ensured. Strict security measures were taken up in all vulnerable locations and security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles.

A total of 140 Nakas/Checkpoints were installed in different Districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley and Police detained 238 persons in connection with violations in different districts of the State.