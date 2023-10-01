Manipur Violence: Heartbreaking Video Of Wailing Woman With Crying Child At Husband's Funeral Goes Viral

The picture of the wailing woman along with the crying child encapsulates the disaster endured by Manipur due to the ethnic clashes | X (Twitter)

Imphal: In a heart-breaking video from Manipur, a woman is seen weeping and grieving the death of her husband with the child in her hand. The clip captures the tragedy that Manipur has suffered from since May 3, 2023. The picture of the wailing woman along with the crying child encapsulates the disaster endured by the north-eastern state due to the ethnic clashes that broke out between the Kuki and Meitei communities in Manipur.

This should reach every Indian so they know what is happening to our own people.



It will break your heart into pieces after knowing the story behind that.



This woman came to pay tributes & see her husband for the last time with her kids who lost his life in Manipur Violence.… pic.twitter.com/hPEv7h4pp9 — Amock (@Politics_2022_) September 30, 2023

State of #Manipur

Woman came along with her child to pay tribute to her husband who lost his life in Manipur violence pic.twitter.com/rFjLVT9RTj — Nadya (@JUS_FANofRG) October 1, 2023

Kuki women paraded naked video

Earlier, the video showing Kuki women paraded naked and one of them gang-raped by a mob in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on May 4 had gone viral on July 19, causing widespread anger and shockwaves across the country. The shocking video led to an uproar in the Parliament by the Opposition parties, who demanded a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the violence in Manipur. The Prime Minister, soon before the start of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, had called the incident a matter that had shamed 140 crore Indians.

Read Also Manipur Row: Four Held After Video Of Kuki Women Being Paraded Naked Sparks Outrage Across India

In his reply in the parliament and speaking from the Red Fort on the occasion of Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that peace was slowly returning to the state and that "the country is with the people of Manipur."

Protests by students

Massive protests by students against the alleged killing of two youths who went missing on July 6 rocked Manipur recently. Photos of the dead bodies of students went viral on social media which triggered the protests and led to the sending of a CBI team from Delhi to the state for enquiry.

NIA arrests a terror suspect

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday (September 30) arrested one terror suspect, identified as Seiminlun Gangte, in connection with its probe into a trans-national conspiracy by Myanmar and Bangladesh based terror outfits to wage war against the government of India by exploiting the current unrest in Manipur.